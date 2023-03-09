Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate is on the verge of approving more bills designed to aid the state’s declining coal industry days after its coal magnate governor signed into law a bill crafted with the same aim.

Scheduled for passage in the Senate Friday are bills that would require state officials to identify economically viable sites for coal electric generation projects, an increasingly uneconomic enterprise, expand reliance on West Virginia coal and develop an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

