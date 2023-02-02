West Virginia Citizen Action Group Executive Director Gary Zuckett holds up a copy of the single-page HB2885, which would give $500 million in unallocated COVID-19 relief funding to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. The proposed bill drew ire on Thursday from West Virginians who believe the money should go to help the areas hit hardest by the pandemic.
Legislation that would give $500 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority met with protest Thursday during a public hearing to discuss the proposal.
The state has $677 million in unallocated federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. House Bill 2883 would designate $500 million of that total to the state Economic Development Authority, while $177 million would go to infrastructure repair.
During a 2 p.m. hearing in the House of Delegates chambers, opponents of the bill said it does not follow federal guidelines on how the money should be spent. The U.S. Department of Treasury emphasized that the money should be spent in communities hit hardest by the pandemic, particularly those with longstanding economic and health disparities.
Many of the individuals who spoke during the hearing advocated for a plan by The Tuesday Morning Group, which would give $300 million in ARPA funding to the state’s poorest communities. The money would be used to fund programs for housing, education, job training, youth services, and economic development.
Rev. Matthew Watts is senior pastor of Grace Bible Church on Charleston’s West Side and chairman of the Tuesday Morning Group. These funds represent a unique opportunity to invest in the state’s 300,000 poorest citizens, he said.
“We cannot continue to ignore them as being irrelevant and inconsequential. This state cannot move forward unless we invest in those people,” Watts said.
According to a letter sent by the group to legislative leaders, the funds should be allocated to local city or county governments based on their percentage of the total number of people living in poverty in West Virginia. For example, Clay County, which has approximately 1% of the state’s poor population, would receive appropriately $3 million dollars.
“You have the opportunity to be the legislature to change the trajectory of the state of West Virginia by investing in the places and the people in the most distressed areas,” Watts said.
Julie Archer, project manager at West Virginia Citizen Action Group, said the public should have more input on how the funding is distributed.
“Instead of rubber stamping the governor’s proposal, take time to listen to your constituents,” Archer said. “These funds are supposed to be used to address the needs of those most-impacted communities. Handouts to corporations are not an allowable use of these funds. It’s like a reverse Robin Hood scheme the way he wants to spend these funds. We need to invest them wisely in our people, in our communities."
Attorney Bruce Perrone questioned whether the U.S. Department of Treasury would consider the plan an acceptable use of the funds.
“Frankly, I believe the approach in today’s bill is placing a pretty risky $500 million roulette wheel bet with federal funds. If the Department of Treasury does not accept that that is as a permissible use in handing $500 million to the Economic Development Authority, then the state of West Virginia, all of our taxpayers, will be on the hook to repay every dollar of that,” Perrone said.
HB 2883 is a moral violation of the opportunity presented by the ARPA funding, West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Executive Director Kelly Allen said. And it would be the second time the state has allocated ARPA funds to attract manufacturing jobs, Allen said, referencing a $300 million allocation last year that benefited the Nucor manufacturing project in Mason County.
“If this appropriation is passed, over $800 million, or two thirds of the ARPA funds the state received, will have gone to big corporations, with the payout to Nucor last year and this proposal,” Allen said.
Citizen Action Group Executive Director Gary Zuckett said he also disagreed with the state’s plan to use the funding to woo out-of-state corporations
“We would ask this community to take testimonies from communities in need as to how they’d like to see these funds appropriated. Is their best use a $500 million slush fund for the state development office?” Zuckett asked.
