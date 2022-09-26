A woman taken into custody 10 days after demonstrating in the West Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month said her belated arrest sets “a chilling precedent” for free speech in West Virginia.
Lindsey Jacobs, of Morgantown, was the second person to be arrested in relation to protests that took place as lawmakers debated and ultimately adopted a bill restricting abortion access in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia State Police arrested Jacobs, a lawyer who works as an advocacy director in Morgantown, at her home Sept. 23, 10 days after Capitol Police officers removed Jacobs from the House gallery.
“This is unquestionably politically motivated,” Jacobs said the evening after she was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. “The powers that be want to send a message. They know they passed a deeply cruel and unpopular piece of legislation, and there was a tremendous amount of dissent. I think that someone was able to identify me, and I think that they want to send a message to me and to the movement that we are not safe.”
Jacobs was one of two people Capitol Police removed from the House gallery on Sept. 13 after they shouted at delegates during legislative proceedings and later refused to leave on their own, according to records in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ordered the gallery cleared after several outbursts. He said that day that members of the public were welcome in the gallery but were required to follow House Rules.
“You are welcome in this House, but you will be ignored,” Hanshaw said as Jacobs and others booed and shouted from the gallery.
House Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director Ann Ali referred to Hanshaw’s remarks when asked for comment Monday.
Capitol Police arrested Rosemary Winland, of South Charleston, on Sept. 13 at the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court. Winland and Jacobs are charged with willful disruption of governmental processes and disorderly conduct.
Jacobs wasn’t arrested or informed of any charges that day, and she said she didn’t know that Kanawha Magistrate Brent Hall had issued a warrant for her arrest on Sept. 16. She learned about the warrant and charges against her when State Police troopers knocked on her door Friday and took her into custody.
Jacobs said she knew there was a risk of arrest during the protest, saying the goal of protesting is to make people reconsider their positions on certain actions and reflect on their choices. What she said she doesn’t understand is why authorities waited so long to press charges and issue a warrant instead of arresting her at the Capitol the day of the protest.
She said she worries the delay in arrest is more about people in government asserting power over people who disagree with their actions, as opposed to public safety.
“It’s always been about more than abortion,” Jacobs said. “It’s always been about control and oppression.”