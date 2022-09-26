Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A woman taken into custody 10 days after demonstrating in the West Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month said her belated arrest sets “a chilling precedent” for free speech in West Virginia.

Lindsey Jacobs, of Morgantown, was the second person to be arrested in relation to protests that took place as lawmakers debated and ultimately adopted a bill restricting abortion access in the Mountain State.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you