At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, the West Virginia Public Energy Authority prepared for its new power state lawmakers recently granted it.
The authority board heard a rundown of energy-related legislation approved by lawmakers during their annual 60-day regular session that ended this month, including bills announced as signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice later in the day.
But chief among the measures highlighted for the board by Department of Commerce Deputy General Counsel Graham Platz was one Justice already had signed into law earlier this month that requires authority approval for fossil fuel-fired plants to be decommissioned or deconstructed.
Senate Bill 609 requires the authority to sign off on decommissioning or deconstructing any existing utility or non-utility plant fueled by coal, oil or natural gas. Opponents have said the measure meddles with the free market by inserting unelected officials into the plant closure process.
The Public Energy Authority has done little but hear presentations from representatives of energy industries and users in the meetings it has held since February 2022, six months after Justice rebooted the authority with a stated goal of developing a “next generation” of coal plants.
Effective from passage, SB 609 says the board consisting of governor appointees may approve decommissioning or deconstructing a plant after an analysis by an authority-approved third party that evaluates the “social, environmental and economic impact at a local and statewide level” of doing so.
Potential alternatives to the decommissioning or deconstruction must also be evaluated under SB 609, including “novel technologies and green technologies” as alternative sources for fuel.
“That process is going to be brand new to the authority,” Platz said. “That’s not something we’ve had to explore before.”
Under SB 609, the authority will have to propose rules for legislative approval and develop emergency rules to carry out the law,
Platz said the authority will have to decide what a power plant or utility have to put in a petition if they want a decommission a plant.
“What will we consider when we’re reviewing that petition?” Platz said.
Platz noted that under SB 609, authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing activity “may not be unreasonably withheld.”
“And so we’ll need to understand what that means and set some regulations and criteria there,” Platz said.
Department of Commerce Secretary and board Chairman James Bailey indicated the authority will aim to develop draft language for a potential rule by next month’s meeting set for April 26.
“This will be a pretty intensive process,” Bailey said, adding the authority will consult other agencies.
Platz also highlighted three bills signed into law by Justice Wednesday.
Backed by Public Energy Authority board member and Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd, SB 188 directs the Department of Economic Development secretary to identify and designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.
SB 188 asserts that production of electricity using natural gas is “highly underdeveloped” compared to nearby states competing for economic development projects. The bill holds that advancement of technology and drilling practices have opened up “opportunity for efficient development of natural gas” in West Virginia.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas, but natural gas fueled just 4% of the state’s net electricity generation in 2021 — far below the national clip of 38%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton had objected to SB 188’s legislative findings, fearing they would be used to establish that natural gas is the state’s preferred fuel for generating electricity.
SB 544, another bill signed into law by Justice Wednesday mentioned by Platz, is a solar development measure raising the cap on power purchase agreements for residential customers from 25 to 50 kilowatts and for commercial customers from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts.
Under a power purchase agreement, a developer arranges designing, permitting, financing and installing a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
The customer buys the system’s electric output from the solar services provider for a predetermined period at a fixed rate, usually lower than the local utility’s retail rate, while the solar services provider gains tax credits and income from electricity sales.
Senate Government Organization Committee Chairman Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, said on the Senate floor last month SB 544 would allow Calhoun County Schools to save $740,000 over the next 25 years with no upfront cost for planned installation of two solar arrays.
Also announced as signed into law soon after getting a mention from Platz at the authority’s meeting was House Bill 2814. HB 2814 creates a task force to study hydrogen energy in the state’s economy and energy infrastructure.
Under HB 2814, the task force is to examine how to position the state to take advantage of programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Those two sweeping federal laws passed in 2021 and 2022, respectively, made significant investments in incentivizing hydrogen energy development to help the nation decarbonize.
Hydrogen, which is light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel, is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels that drive climate change, especially in energy-intensive sectors.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, the Department of Energy opened a $7 billion funding opportunity in September to create hydrogen hubs nationwide. The Inflation Reduction Act created a new hydrogen production tax credit.
HB 2814 lists an examination of sources of potential hydrogen like wind and solar, recommendations for workforce initiatives to prepare the state workforce for hydrogen-fueled jobs and a review of legislation needed for developing economies of scale for hydrogen as potential areas of interest for the task force.