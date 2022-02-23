A long dormant state board that Gov. Jim Justice reactivated to promote fossil fuel and other mineral development in West Virginia is officially awake.
The West Virginia Public Energy Authority held its first meeting Wednesday inside the state Capitol Complex, easing into what board chairman and state Commerce department Secretary Ed Gaunch said would be an advisory role focused on strengthening the state’s position as an energy producer.
“I have no preconceived notions or real ideas,” Gaunch said. “This is like a blank piece of canvas for me. Any way we can add value to our state and security to our consumers, especially consumers of electricity, then I think we ought to put that on the table and consider it.”
Gaunch’s fellow board members echoed his openness, saying the board should explore all available energy resources.
“It’s very important right now for West Virginia to take a holistic look,” board member and state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward said.
Defending and promoting fossil fuel use for energy production is a key aspect of the state code that governs the Public Energy Authority, which dates back to the 1980s.
“[W]ith all due regard to the protection of the environment … the health, happiness, safety, right of gainful employment and general welfare of the citizens of this state will be promoted by the establishment and operation of coal fired electric generating plants and transmission facilities and the establishment and operation of natural gas transmission projects and/or other energy projects,” state code governing the authority says.
Justice, a coal magnate, announced upon making new appointments to the board in August that he was doing so in order for the state to “maintain real time, firsthand knowledge of the status of each power plant, their life cycle, and whether there are concerns of household power supplies being disrupted.”
Justice said in an August statement that the authority would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants” and announced his reactivation of the body at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
“In this country today, whether it be coal or gas, our energy industry has been under attack like you can’t imagine,” Justice said.
But board members acknowledged coal’s decline and observed opportunity in other energy sources during Wednesday’s meeting.
“Our most significant resource is coal. Coal’s threatened,” board member and retired West Virginia Division of Energy Director Jeff Herholdt said. “Coal has some significant issues it has to address or I would think it would be put in peril. So somehow, we need to work with the industry on these significant issues.”
Herholdt emailed a letter of resignation to Gaunch on Feb. 5, writing that he had “assumed incorrectly that the focus on renewables would remain the same” as when he previously served on the authority board during Gov. Joe Manchin’s administration, according to correspondence provided by the Governor’s Office.
But Herholdt said Wednesday that he was encouraged by the board’s direction.
Gaunch previously said the authority won’t exercise broad statutory powers that state code gives it like entering into management contracts to operate electric power and gas transmission projects or taking property through eminent domain.
Some members of the board are eyeing federal support for in-state energy development.
Board member and West Virginia Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kris Warner noted that federal infrastructure legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in November allots $8 billion for regional hydrogen production hubs to expand industrial use of the energy source. The law empowers the Appalachian Regional Commission to fund a regional hydrogen hub in Appalachia based on natural gas feedstock.
Warner also noted the U.S. Department of Energy’s announcement last week that it is collecting information through March from government agencies, industry members, developers and potentially impacted communities on the construction and operation of a rare earth element facility to turn mine waste into valuable materials for clean energy technology. The federal infrastructure law provides $140 million for the rare earth element and critical minerals extraction and separation refinery program.
“It’s just one more area that West Virginia can be a leader,” Murphy said.
Gaunch said he requested that Justice allocate $250,000 in his fiscal year 2022 budget to employ an executive director for the authority and at least one staff member while covering ancillary expenses.
The seven-member board consists of the secretaries of the departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection, and the director of the Economic Development Authority along with four governor appointees, per state statute.
Justice’s appointees serving on the board are Herholdt, Jeff Allen, senior vice president at Pardee Resources Co., a Philadelphia-headquartered business that invests in natural resource properties, and Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd.
Justice appointed West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton to the board in August along with Allen, Burd and Herholdt. But Hamilton resigned in October, citing expanded responsibilities with the Coal Association.
Hamilton was among the roughly 20 attendees at Wednesday’s meeting.
Justice’s reactivation of the board might have violated state code stipulating that no more than two governor appointees may be employed by or associated with any industry the authority is empowered to impact.
A letter from Justice to Secretary of State Mac Warner from last year said Burd and Hamilton are employed by or associated with industries that the authority is empowered to affect but did not say that about either Allen or Herholdt.
Allen is senior vice president of acquisitions, development, coal and minerals at Pardee Resources. He also served on the Coal Association’s board of directors, until resigning from the board last year.
Allen is responsible for evaluating natural resource acquisitions, developing natural resource properties and managing the company’s coal and mineral division, according to Pardee Resources’ website. He also serves on the board of directors of the West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association and West Virginia Land Stewardship Corp., according to the company website.
One member of the board must be a person with significant environmental protection advocacy experience, according to state code.
Gaunch said that the authority will meet the last Wednesday of each month and plans to hear from the state Public Service Commission and another party to be determined next month. Gaunch noted plans for the board to eventually hear presentations from electric utility companies and representatives of the natural gas, alternative energy, coal and nuclear power industries at future meetings.
Energy Efficient West Virginia policy director and Charleston City Council member Emmett Pepper said after the meeting that he hopes Justice fills the remaining board vacancy with someone who has an environmental advocacy background.
“I hope the [authority] looks to help develop resources that are behind the meter that regular West Virginians own, not just energy resources owned by big companies,” Pepper said, touting electricity generated for onsite use and demand-side resources that reduce generation need as critical to grid stability.