A bill nearing passage in the West Virginia House of Delegates that would set up an insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money to provide alternative bonding for coal mine operators drew opposition from nearly all speakers at a public hearing Monday.
Environmentalists and other concerned citizens spoke out against Senate Bill 1, whose lead sponsor Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has argued would be a pivotal step toward keeping the state’s mine cleanup funds from slipping further toward insolvency.
The bill aims to protect the state’s Special Reclamation Fund from further financial strain as the coal industry declines, resulting in a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan. The state would be paid back in reduced reclamation liabilities.
SB 1’s opponents argued during the hearing that the bill would unfairly burden taxpayers while failing to address long-term issues behind potential state reclamation liabilities that eventually could cost the state billions of dollars.
“It will inevitably lead to greater liabilities that either will be paid for by the state or are never addressed at all,” said Karan May, central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club.
Most speakers who took the lectern inside the House Chamber Monday evening called for SB 1 to be tabled in favor of a study resolution focused on the state’s mine reclamation issues.
SB 1’s opponents cited a report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
Leaders of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition noted that SB 1 does not implement any of the report’s recommendations for shoring up the state’s mine cleanup funding.
The report noted past annual reports from the state Special Reclamation Fund Advisory Council suggesting that the Legislature form a panel to examine elements of state code resulting in “uncontrolled” mine reclamation liabilities.
“I think we really need to lift up this legislative audit. We’d just be throwing taxpayer money at it at this point. It’s just a Band-Aid,” West Virginia Citizen Action Group Executive Director Gary Zuckett said of SB 1. “Let’s really fix this thing.”
The audit report found state lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting West Virginia’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
The report found the state Department of Environmental Protection failed to comply with state and federal law in its reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will keep requiring hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites per federal regulations.
The state’s current per acre coal mining reclamation bond limits may not be enough to guarantee the solvency of the state’s mining reclamation program, the report said.
Rising reclamation costs have devalued permit bonds since the current bonding limits were established by state code in 2001, the report observes, while the cost of reclamation has increased significantly.
Bonds are set between $1,000 and $5,000 per acre.
“I think we should be increasing the statutory limit for bonding rates,” West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Hannah King said.
SB 1 would create a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company funded by $50 million from what the bill states would be funds specified by the Department of Environmental Protection.
But DEP officials have said throughout the bill’s movement toward passage that the agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
The budget bill passed by the Senate Friday, SB 250, includes a $50 million transfer from surplus monies in the state’s general revenue fund to a fund for the mining mutual insurance company.
A study released by the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices last year estimated between 31% and 49% of West Virginia’s total reclamation liability is covered by bonds, projecting the state’s total liability could soar as high as $3.56 billion.
But the study defers to the June audit report, which offered the even more daunting estimate that bonds cover only 10% of reclamation costs in West Virginia.
May argued the new mining mutual insurance company could undercut the bond market by introducing competition to privately funded surety companies that could push them toward insolvency, thus risking further increasing state obligations.
The bill prohibits drawing from the state’s Special Reclamation Fund to provide seed money for the fund.
SB 1 would set up a provisional five-member board of directors to initially govern the company.
The board would consist of a governor-appointed chairperson with at least five years of experience as a CEO and mutual insurance company board member; a DEP secretary-appointed chairperson with at least five years of experience in coal mine reclamation and “extensive” environmental management experience; a state insurance commissioner-appointed member with five years of experience as a mutual insurance company director; and two members appointed by the House speaker and Senate president with coal mine operations, reclamation and land management experience.
The board could enter into a contract with a licensed insurer, licensed health service plan, insurance service organization, third-party administrator, insurance brokerage firm or other company to transfer management of the company.
The bill’s proponents say it would be similar to medical malpractice and workers’ compensation mutual insurance companies the state established in the 2000s.
The Senate passed SB 1 in a 32-0 vote on Jan. 26. The House Finance Committee advanced the bill to the full House Saturday after previous approval from the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
The June audit report also questioned the DEP’s acceptance of reclamation awards that can reduce the amount of bonding required to obtain mining permits.
The awards are not monetary but are factored into bond amount calculations and are given by public and private organizations to coal operators that employ exemplary reclamation techniques.
The audit said the West Virginia Coal Association, Interstate Mining Compact Commission, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, West Virginia Society of American Foresters and Appalachian Region Reforestation Initiative have granted reclamation awards.
But since the DEP doesn’t keep a complete record of bond reductions stemming from reclamation awards, the total amount of reductions resulting from the program is unknown, the report said.
Reclamation awards might be used indefinitely, and one award may be applied across all sites owned by the company that received it.
The audit’s review of individual permits identified 52 companies with at least $14.4 million in active bond reductions among 233 permits with a total of 533 reclamation bonds, yielding an estimate that reclamation bonds could potentially be reduced by $85.7 million via reclamation awards — 71% more than the $50 million that SB 1 would direct toward the mining mutual insurance company.
“We should ensure that coal companies are paying their fair share rather than putting this burden on the backs of West Virginia taxpayers,” West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Executive Director Kelly Allen said.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton spoke in support of SB 1, contending that the Special Reclamation Fund is “operating very well” and arguing a mining mutual insurance company would guard the state against the possibility of federal disapproval of the state’s Special Reclamation Fund.
“[H]aving this program in place today in a state of readiness relieves major concerns over future liabilities and, importantly, places greater control over our coal and energy assets in our own hands,” Hamilton said.