A virtual public hearing Wednesday on legislation to make it illegal to remove or relocate Confederate monuments from public places drew 19 people who spoke against the bill, none who spoke for it — and only one legislator.
After the 19 speakers had condemned the legislation as an attempt to preserve statuary promoting white supremacy, and as way to assure that West Virginia retains its image as a backward, unwelcoming and racist state, Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, conceded that he was the only legislator participating in the Zoom teleconference.
House Bill 2174, the West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act, advanced from the committee on a party-line 19-6 vote Monday. It will be on amendment stage on the House floor Thursday.
“Does this bill do anything to help average West Virginians?” asked James Cochran, head of West Virginians Against Confederate Commemoration, which has a petition signed by more than 10,000 people calling for relocation of the Stonewall Jackson statue on the Capitol grounds. “Why are you fighting to protect monuments to people who fought a armed rebellion against the United States to maintain the institution of slavery?”
Speakers Wednesday shared several points of view: That Jackson’s and other Confederate monuments were primarily erected at the height of the Jim Crow era and at the beginning of the Civil Rights movement to promote white supremacy and to intimidate Black people, that the statues are currently being removed from locations nationally for that reason, and that passage of the bill will perpetuate the image of West Virginia being a backward, intolerant state.
“Everyone wants younger people to come to West Virginia,” Martec Washington said. “Well, they’re fleeing, and it’s because of issues like this.”
Episcopal Priest Kent Higgins picked up on the theme, asking, “Do you really think new business will flock to this state when you’re enshrining hate on the Capitol grounds?”
State NAACP President Owens Brown said: “This bill will only reinforce a negative perception in the eyes of many across the nation that West Virginia is a backwards and racist state.”
The Rev. Ronald English said the fact that Jackson shares Capitol Complex space with a statue of Abraham Lincoln speaks to the ambivalence of West Virginia culture. He said current events call for West Virginia to resolve that ambivalence.
“It is time to be on the side of justice, to be on the side of the right cause, not the Lost Cause,” he said.
Loree Stark, of the state American Civil Liberties Union, concurred, noting, “Racism is alive and thriving in this country and in West Virginia. You have the opportunity to say empathically that you are on the other side.”
Several speakers noted implicit bias in the legislation, which refers to the Civil War as the “War Between the States,” which is how many Confederates and Confederate sympathizers designated the war.
Jeff Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Council of Churches, said attempts to romanticize the Confederacy represents “willful amnesia” to the horrors of slavery.
Kitty Dooley, a Charleston lawyer, called legislation to preserve Confederate statuary a “slap in the face” to Black Americans.
“It’s a monument put in place to continue to terrorize African American citizens, to continue to support chattel slavery and Jim Crow,” she said.
“If this bill is passed, the message will clearly be sent that this state is welcoming to whites only,” Sally Roberts said.
Camdyn Harris, a student at West Side Middle School — a school formerly named for Jackson — said the bill is an affront to young Black males like him.
“West Virginia fought against slavery, not for it,” he said. “Several states are removing Confederate statues. Why are we for them?”
As drafted, the bill also would prohibit school systems from renaming schools named for Confederates and would prohibit localities from renaming streets, buildings, parks or other public places so named.
Although no one spoke in favor of the bill, Eli Baumwell, of the state ACLU, anticipated the argument that relocating the statues would amount to erasing history.
“History can be taught in museums,” he said. “It can and should be taught in school.”
Steele contended that the intent of the bill is to clarify a process for removal or relocation of statuary.
“It actually provides a mechanism for the public — well, not actually the public, but for an entity to petition for removal of a monument,” he said.
As drafted, the bill authorizes government entities that have control over the public property where protected statuary is located to petition the state Historic Preservation Office to seek a permit for removal of statuary.
Under existing law, the Capitol Building Commission has authority over “substantive physical changes to the grounds and buildings of the state Capitol complex.”
However, on Monday, Randall Reid-Smith, who, as curator of the Department of Art, Culture and History, serves as chairman of the commission, told legislators he does not believe the commission has authority over statuary on the Capitol grounds, since the Code does not specifically use the word “monuments.”