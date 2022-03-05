The West Virginia House Finance Committee has scheduled a public hearing Monday on a bill that would create an insurance company intended to keep the state’s mine cleanup funds from slipping further toward insolvency.
The House Finance Committee scheduled the hearing on Senate Bill 1 for Monday at 6 p.m. in the House of Delegates Chamber.
Led in sponsorship by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, SB 1 would create a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company funded by $50 million from what the bill states would be funds specified by the Department of Environmental Protection.
But DEP officials have said throughout the bill’s movement toward passage that the agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
The budget bill passed by the Senate Friday includes a $50 million transfer from surplus monies in the state’s general revenue fund to a fund for the mining mutual insurance company.
The Senate passed SB 1 in a 32-0 vote on Jan. 26. But the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee did not take up the bill until Friday, when it referred the bill to the House Finance Committee.
The House Finance Committee advanced SB 1 to the full House of Delegates Saturday afternoon.
Blair lobbied for the bill during the meeting, characterizing it as an insurance policy for an industry vital to the state’s economy.
“This is well worth it in the long run,” Blair said, predicting that the state wouldn’t lose its $50 million investment.
During Saturday’s meeting, Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, questioned why the state couldn’t establish a reinsurance fund to provide seed money to struggling coal companies rather than setting up a new insurance company.
Counsel Robert Akers replied that the bill establishes another method by which coal companies can obtain bonds.
“It’s not tied to the rest of the private market as closely,” Akers said.
Coal companies have struggled to obtain bonds as their bonding risk rises due to the industry’s decline.
The bill aims to protect the state’s Special Reclamation Fund from further financial strain as the coal industry declines further, resulting in a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan. The state would be paid back in reduced reclamation liabilities assumed by the state.
The bill prohibits drawing from the state’s Special Reclamation Fund to provide seed money for the fund.
SB 1 would set up a provisional five-member board of directors to initially govern the company.
The board would consist of a governor-appointed chair with at least five years of experience as a CEO and mutual insurance company board member; a DEP secretary-appointed chair with at least five years of experience in coal mine reclamation and “extensive” environmental management experience; a state insurance commissioner-appointed member with five years of experience as a mutual insurance company director; and two members appointed by the House speaker and Senate president with coal mine operations, reclamation and land management experience.
The board could enter into a contract with a licensed insurer, licensed health service plan, insurance service organization, third-party administrator, insurance brokerage firm or other company to transfer management of the company.
The bill’s proponents say it would be similar to medical malpractice and workers’ compensation mutual insurance companies the state established in the 2000s.
Those companies were formed in response to physicians leaving the state and the formerly state-run workers’ compensation program carrying unfunded liabilities of more than $3 billion, respectively.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton has endorsed SB 1, saying it would relieve concern over future reliabilities.
Opponents of the bill say it would be an unwise use of public funds to prop up the coal industry and an investment risk as the industry declines further.
Blair praised the work of David Rader with both mutual insurance companies. Rader offered to come out of retirement to aid the proposed mining mutual insurance company’s launch, having stepped down at the end of 2011 as president and CEO of the medical liability insurance company, West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company.
Participation would be voluntary for mine operators. SB 1’s opponents have expressed concern about what impact the program being voluntary would have on participation. Some critics of the bill fear the mining mutual insurance company would attract only high-risk mine operators, increasing the likelihood that the state will have to allot more money to the insurance company beyond the initial $50 million.
A report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
The Post Audit Division report found that state lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting the state’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
Five companies hold 91% of the state’s coal mining reclamation bonds, according to the audit report. Indemnity National Insurance Company holds 67% of the total alone at $620 million.
The latest actuarial review of the state’s Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund found that projected liabilities to the state’s Special Reclamation Fund and Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund combined for land reclamation, water capital, maintenance costs and administrative expenses for the next 20 years amounts to just over $564.8 million.
That valuation of the funds’ liabilities conducted by the Maryland-based actuarial consulting firm Taylor & Mulder, Inc. only considered liabilities from already issued permits as of June 30, 2021.
The former fund is supported mainly by a 27.9-cent tax on every short ton of coal produced in the state. The latter fund was created in 2008 to ensure a dependable source of capital to reclaim and restore water treatment systems on forfeited sites. Current tax structure deposits 15 cents per ton from the 27.9-cent tax into the water trust fund.
Rising reclamation costs have devalued permit bonds since the current bonding limits were established by state code in 2001, the June audit report observed, while the cost of reclamation has increased significantly.
Bonds are set between $1,000 and $5,000 per acre.
The audit report recommended that the Department of Environmental Protection adjust bonding rates so that reclamation costs don’t become a “greater financial liability to the state.”
The department noted in a response to the audit’s findings included in the report that only the Legislature has the statutory authority to change bonding rates.
The report noted that unlike other states, West Virginia has a mining reclamation program that doesn’t have statutory limits on the amount of reclamation surety bond coverage a surety company may issue either in individual bonds or in an aggregate amount.
The report recommended the Legislature impose maximum thresholds on the face value of reclamation bonds permitted to be underwritten by a single surety company.
Such limits should include both single bond issuances plus the company’s aggregate issuances of reclamation bonds, the report suggested.
But SB 1 does not incorporate suggestions from the report.