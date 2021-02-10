State lawmakers agreed with Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday night when he said West Virginia is “on the launchpad” to go airborne, but they didn’t all agree on the best way to achieve it.
Justice requested the Republican-led legislature to cut the personal income tax, which makes up about $2 billion of the state’s anticipated $4.695 billion budget.
Lawmakers have been discussing their intention to pursue the income tax cut during the weeks leading up to the 60-day regular legislative session, which began Wednesday.
Republican supermajority leaders have shared their support for cutting the personal income tax, at minimum saying they are willing to explore their options.
Democratic minority leaders have been leery of the plan, saying cutting the personal income tax shifts the tax burden from the state’s well-off residents onto the people who can least afford it.
Justice, a Republican, said he wants the Legislature to pass a budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, that is flat with the fiscal year 2021 budget, keeping it below $4.7 billion.
That flat budget is part of the strategy to offset the cost of losing the revenue from the state’s income tax, which Justice first wants to implement by cutting the tax by half for middle- and low-wage earners and by one-third for the state’s wealthier workers.
The governor also proposed increasing the state’s sales tax from 6% to 7.5% and applying the tax to services, including beauty and contractor services.
He also proposed increasing the taxes on tobacco and soft drinks and redirecting those funds toward general revenue. All of the revenue for the soft drink tax currently goes to West Virginia University Health Sciences Center.
“Then, you need to make some cuts,” Justice said.
Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has been among the most vocal supporters of cutting the income tax, referring to it during his speech after being elected president of the Senate on Jan. 13. On Wednesday, Blair said he was encouraged by the message he heard from the governor and that the Senate is ready to help move the state forward.
“We have been committed over the last four years to improving our state’s business climate, reforming our education system, and promoting all of the benefits our state has to offer,” Blair said in a news release after the governor’s speech. “We now must take the next step, and that step is removing our state’s personal income tax.
“Governor Justice laid out a plan that will enable the Legislature to provide a tax cut to working West Virginians, and he’s done this while presenting the Legislature with a budget that does not increase spending over last year.
“Cutting the personal income tax and bringing broadband internet to every corner of West Virginia will bring the prosperity we have seen in the Eastern Panhandle and the Morgantown area to the entire state.”
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Justice “has a big vision, and he always thinks big.”
After looking at the state’s civil justice system and connectivity issues, it’s time to look at the tax structure, Hanshaw said.
“I’m happy to work with the governor to try to get that across the line,” Hanshaw said. “The task will be putting the right plan together. There is significant support in the House to eliminate the income tax, but it will of course depend on what the plan looks like. We’re not there yet on a plan, but we’re working toward it every day.”
Democratic minority leaders in the Senate and House said they were encouraged by the governor’s enthusiasm, but they were concerned about his lack of detailed plans to bring his vision to reality.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said the governor was right in saying now is a moment to take advantage of, but he didn’t agree with the governor’s approach.
Broadband expansion has bipartisan support in the Senate and House, and Baldwin said he hopes to hear more about the governor’s plan to make it a reality.
“I think this is a moment, but I don’t think this is the moment to eliminate the personal income tax,” Baldwin said. “In the moment, for me, priority number one, number two, and number three ought to be broadband. But, instead, we’re doing these other things around the edges, and broadband got a mention at the end of the speech.”
The feeling was mutual in the House of Delegates, where House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, called the governor’s broadband plan the “just do more plan.”
“He gave it one whole sentence the entire night,” Fluharty said. “It’s the most important issue facing our state to try to move forward into the competitive marketplace.”
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, summarized Justice’s speech as one where the numbers didn’t add up. He said he also was concerned by the governor encouraging lawmakers to avoid spending the federal stimulus money and, instead, putting it in figurative “buckets” for other economic investments in the state.
“The COVID relief money is to help people and businesses struggling across our state, and that’s what it needs to go toward, not to fill up his buckets so he can do some of his pet projects around the state,” Skaff said. “The bottom line is, we have businesses shutting down. We have people hurting, families in need, and that’s what that money is supposed to be for, not for him to just put in a bucket and save for another day.”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch, in Huntington.