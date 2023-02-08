Phones at the West Virginia State Tax Department have been ringing off the hook.
“It’s simply more than we can handle,” state Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby told the House Finance Committee on Tuesday.
The culprit, Irby said, has been an increase in gas prices driving up property tax assessments for gas and oil royalty owners.
Irby reported a tenfold rise in the number of tax increase notices attributed to gas prices his department is sending out this year, from around 7,000 to 70,000.
Brooke County mineral owner Scott Sonda received a Tax Department notice of a more than threefold mineral appraisal increase from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023.
A Department of Revenue-submitted fiscal note attached to House Bill 4336, a law approved by the West Virginia Legislature last year, noted the law based the state oil and gas well tax valuation formula on actual annual prices rather than a weighted three-year average price used in the past.
“[W]hen energy prices are high, the potential yield under the proposed formula may be higher than the yield under former formulas because counties will immediately feel the impact of higher pricing rather than the smoothing mechanism employed by using a 3-year weighted average,” the fiscal note warned.
Tax Department executive assistant Alicia Elam Clark said moving away from the three-year weighted average pricing model resulted in much higher valuations in tax year 2023, when natural gas prices were much higher than the historical average.
Clark said in December the estimated net proceeds for natural gas being used to compile tax year 2023 values exceeded $4.2 billion.
The net proceeds used the previous year were around $1.2 billion, less than a third of the tax year 2023 value.
House Deputy Majority Whip Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, complained to Irby and fellow House Finance Committee members about rising tax assessments in Ohio County.
“The valuations are insane,” Storch said, reporting a 1,350% increase for one taxpayer.
Irby said his department has four oil and gas staffers and a callback sheet of 1,700 people, with county officials and state lawmakers also contacting the department office.
“We’re having difficulty getting back to folks,” Irby said.
Royalty owners need to know “way too much” about how wells on their properties are operated for them to accurately value their royalty interests, Irby told the committee.
“They’d have to know ... how deep is that gas well, what formation is it in, what was the date it was drilled, all these various things go into the approach to try to figure out the exact value,” Irby said.
Irby said his department is trying to put more information on its website and out to county tax assessors regarding oil and gas tax appraisals.
The Tax Division’s website notes the division calculates the value of oil and gas royalty interests using an income approach to value to determine the value the interest would receive if sold at market value, not actual income received.
Mineral appraisal appeals can be submitted in writing to county assessor’s offices by Feb. 22. Appeals can also be submitted to the state Office of Tax Appeals.
Irby cautioned it could be “months to potentially years” before an appraisal appeal is resolved by the Office of Tax Appeals given the complaints, answers and discovery periods part of that more formal process.
HB 4336 required the Tax Department to develop a valuation approach for properties producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids based on fair market value determined by a yield capitalization model.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
HB 4336 was the Legislature’s response to criticism from both the oil and gas industry and counties of HB 2581 of 2021, the state’s previous change to the methodology for property tax valuation of oil and gas wells after the court ruled part of the methodology had been unconstitutional.
In the 2019 ruling, the court held, in part, that deduction of the average annual industry operating expense requires use of a “singular” monetary average deduction, instead of a percentage. The tax commissioner’s method of using a percentage for smaller wells and a monetary average for larger wells resulted in two different formulas to calculate operating expenses, violating a state constitutional requirement that taxes must be “equal and uniform,” the court ruled.
State oil and gas industry leaders used that ruling to argue for more industry-friendly well valuation methodology, resulting in laws the past two years changing that methodology.
Under HB 2581, the Tax Department issued an emergency rule broadening the definition of actual expenses and eliminated a yield capitalization model using a three-year weighted average of gross receipts and production amounts based on them.
But oil and gas industry representatives said the Tax Department’s authority under HB 2581 was too expansive, and county officials feared the rule would result in a loss of property tax revenue for local governments.
So last year, the Legislature adopted the industry-supported HB 4336, which further changed state oil and gas well tax valuation methodology. HB 4336 required a yield capitalization model consisting of working interest and royalty interest models.
Working interest describes an oil and gas drilling investment in which an investor is responsible for part of the costs of exploration, drilling and production. Royalty interest describes ownership of some of the resource produced without including operational costs.
A state estimate based on Tax Department data projected the 10 counties with the highest oil and gas property tax revenues would have received 19% less for last tax year under HB 4336 than the $100 million anticipated under the current emergency rule provided for by HB 2581.
Like HB 2581, HB 4336 eschewed a weighted three-year average price in the state’s tax valuation approach.
HB 4336 added a safe harbor provision for marginal well producers. A safe harbor amount is a minimum amount of tax payment offering protection from underpayment or other liability.
HB 4336 gave marginal well producers the option of filling out a detailed return or choosing a safe harbor amount to be determined by the Tax Department instead of calculating actual annual operating costs. The safe harbor amount is considered the costs of producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids typical of the geographical and geological location.
Now the Legislature is considering more changes to how the state values oil and gas wells after it refused to authorize a rule from last year.
The Senate approved a rules bundle last week, packaged as Senate Bill 345, that includes a rule assigned as SB 350 that would, in part, define actual annual operating costs as all lease-operating expenses, lifting costs, gathering, compression, processing, transportation and other costs prior to the arm-length sale of the well output to a buyer. Those costs and royalties paid would be subtracted from net receipts to which a yield capitalization model would be applied to determine oil and gas property values.
The House Finance Committee approved its own version of SB 350, HB 2681, on Tuesday.
West Virginia’s gas and oil industry is pleased with how the rule proposals are shaping up.
“We are pleased this longstanding issue has finally made its way through the rulemaking process, which restores an equal, fair and uniform approach to calculating the value of natural gas and oil producing properties," Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd said in an email Wednesday.
West Virginia Royalty Owners Association president Tom Huber declined comment on the proposed rule authorizations, instead expressing support for two bills introduced Wednesday designed to benefit royalty owners.
HB 3333 would create a tax credit for taxes paid for a royalty interest. HB 3334 would prohibit appraised value of royalty interest from exceeding the average actual sale price of similar royalty interests.
Storch is lead sponsor of both bills.
“I don't think that it's very fair to the people just because they're suddenly receiving a little bit of money on an interest that nobody cared [about] ... now the state comes with hands out,” Storch said of increases in royalty owner property tax appraisals.