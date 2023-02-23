West Virginia residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions Friday about a religious freedom bill making its way through the Legislature.
The House Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on House Bill 3042 from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in the House chamber. Supporters say the bill could curtail excessive government limitations on a person's ability to practice their religion. Others say it could have unintended consequences.
Speakers may begin signing up at 3:30 p.m.
According to the bill, no state action may burden a person's right to exercise freedom of religion, unless doing so is essential and is the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling government interest. A person whose freedom of religion has been burdened may use that violation as a claim or defense in any judicial or administrative proceeding, including against the state or its political subdivisions, according to the bill.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill Wednesday after a discussion that included concern from Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and others that it could cause significant harm to individual rights and potentially affect anti-discrimination laws enacted by municipalities.
“The cities of Morgantown and Wheeling, and other cities, have nondiscrimination ordinances that provide some very real protections to the LGBTQ community, to make sure they can't be kicked out of their homes or fired from their jobs, hardworking members of our community that we want to attract and keep in West Virginia,” Hansen said.
He said the bill is big on ideas but short on details.
“Some of the bills that we've debated, especially bills like this, are sort of like what I would call 'big idea bills' that don't have a lot of details in them," Hansen said. "This is a big idea, but it's a very short bill.”
Judiciary Committee Minority Chairman Joey Garcia, D-Marion, said the bill has the potential to harm economic development efforts by sending the wrong message to companies that might be considering West Virginia for investment opportunities. The bill also would open up the state to excessive litigation, he said.
“That doesn't send the right message for Fortune 500 companies and others that we may be trying to attract, that we should be trying to attract,” Garcia said. “This bill potentially puts every code section and every municipal ordinance under attack.”
Supporters of the legislation, including Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, say the bill protects individual rights.
“What this bill does is it actually goes and protects religious minorities, and that's what we should be doing," Pritt said. "There shouldn't be any kind of discrimination against any religion, whether it's Christianity, whether it's Judaism, somebody wanting to start a mosque, any of that. There should be no discrimination, and that's what this bill does. It protects everyone."
Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, said the bill provides recourse for people who feel their religious freedoms have been infringed upon.
“Let’s say they’re at a park and they want to kneel and pray, and there's an ordinance that says you can't stop, you have to keep moving. You cannot kneel and pray. You have yourself a case," Fast said. "You have the exercise of religion, and you have what is otherwise a neutral law that says you can’t exercise that religion. So you have yourself a case. This bill does not decide who wins or loses that case.”
Hansen and others say they are concerned the bill won’t be used that way.
“So would this bill allow a landlord, say in a city with a nondiscrimination ordinance, to no longer make their apartment available to a member of the LGBT community? If it was a religious reason?” Hansen asked. “What about a government entity, say a county clerk who issues marriage licenses and does not want to issue one to the same-sex couple? Would that be covered under this bill?”
Counsel said the courts could well find a compelling government interest in those instances but acknowledged that, in some cases, it might be difficult to prove.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.