Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions Friday about a religious freedom bill making its way through the Legislature.

The House Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on House Bill 3042 from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in the House chamber. Supporters say the bill could curtail excessive government limitations on a person's ability to practice their religion. Others say it could have unintended consequences.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Tags

Recommended for you