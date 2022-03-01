State senators voted 23-10 Tuesday to advance a bill OK’ing satellite gambling destinations in counties which already have a racetrack/casino, continuing a three-year quest by a Kanawha County member.
Senate Bill 100 moves to the House of Delegates, where a similar measure passed three years ago. It fell then by an 8-7 voice vote in Senate Finance.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, sponsored the 2019 bill as a member of the House of Delegates and is now pushing for the current measure. His intention then and now is to see a casino in the former Macy’s department store, still attached to the struggling Town Center mall and owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority.
Delaware North owns Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Cross Lanes, about 15 miles from the downtown Macy’s location. The law change for which Nelson is pushing is only the first step in his vision.
The measure would also first need to be approved by a county referendum, and the state Lottery Commission. Perhaps the most daunting task is persuading Delaware North to buy or lease the space from the urban renewal authority and build out a casino so close to its home base.
Cross Lanes is very close to the Putnam County line. Neighboring Putnam has gained population since 1980, from 38,000 to 56,000, while Kanawha has cratered, from 230,000 to 178,000 in that same period.
A satellite casino in Charleston may draw from dwindling eastern Kanawha County, and maybe Fayette County.
Nelson says he wants to draw traffic to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, just across the street from Macy’s. The city financed $110 million of improvements to that facility, only to reopen just as COVID-19 took hold.
Most non-cosmetic improvements at the convention center have gone into additional meeting rooms but an influx of convention goers is not evident. Nelson hopes a casino would give attendees something to do, with Town Center still ailing.
“Here locally we have a particular asset in this town, the Town Center mall, and it’s very sad right now,” he told fellow senators.
The Hull Group of Augusta, Georgia, bought the mall in May of 2021 for $7.5 million. It is being sued by a hotel developer who wants to shear the former Sears building from the main mall and build an unattached hotel in its place. Hull is trying to block the development, saying it shares a common wall with the former Sears and its structure would be damaged by separation.
Of the 10 no votes Tuesday, eight were from Republicans, who comprise a 23-11 majority in the Senate.
The bill now goes to the House of Delegates for consideration.