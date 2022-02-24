The West Virginia Senate on Thursday adopted a bill that would force family court judges to presume 50/50 custody between parents at the onset of a custody dispute.
The Senate adopted Senate Bill 463 by a margin of 25-9.
It’s the second time in three years that a 50/50 custody bill has passed the Senate, but the bill this year has the support of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who had angst about the measure when it died during the 2020 legislative session.
If it becomes law, Senate Bill 463 would require family court judges to give parents 50/50 custody on a temporary basis at the start of child custody proceedings, unless there’s clear evidence of abuse or other threats to the child’s safety.
Supporters of the bill said it will provide equality in proceedings for parents while maintaining the best interests of their children.
People speaking against the bill said it puts the needs of adults ahead of children’s best interests and opens the judicial system and children to being weaponized by adults who are upset with one another.
Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, is the lead sponsor of the bill, despite being indifferent to it in the past, he said Thursday. After meeting with parents throughout the state who had issues with custody agreements involving their children, Tucker was emotionally moved to support the bill, he said.
“I just want to do something to help these people who want to be in their children’s lives that are responsible adults,” Smith said. “They want to be a parent, and they ought to have that opportunity. They ought to have an avenue to go through to get that opportunity.”
In addition to making equally split custody the presumption at the beginning of a custody case, the bill also allows for people in custody disputes to appeal a family court judge’s custody ruling to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals while their case still is pending.
Existing law requires that a case be closed before the custody agreements can be appealed.
In closing debate about the bill, Trump said he is willing to support the bill this year because he feels like it still keeps the needs of a child as the “north star” of custody proceedings, referring to the legal precedent used in child custody cases in West Virginia.
Trump said that, in an ideal world, it’s best when children can live with two happy parents, but he said family situations don't always play out that way.
Trump’s support was a shift from his position in 2020, when a similar bill died in a conference committee, with the Senate and House of Delegates failing to reach an agreement about the provisions of the bill.
“It creates a presumption of understanding that our family court judges in the state are going to continue to do what they do every day around the state of West Virginia, which is trying to find the answer to that question in every case, ‘what will serve this child or these children the best?’” Trump said. “I will sleep well tonight. I don’t think we’ve done anything in this legislation that will endanger children.”
Before adopting the bill, senators rejected a proposed amendment from Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, to have 50/50 custody be the end goal of custody proceedings instead of the starting presumption.
SB 463 will advance to the House for consideration.