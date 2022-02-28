For at least the second time in as many years, the West Virginia Senate has adopted a bill that would regulate the sort of ordinances local governments could adopt in an attempt to make some standards, particularly labor, uniform under state law.
The Senate adopted Senate Bill 71 Monday in a vote of 22-11.
If it becomes law, the bill would prevent county commissions, municipal governments, or any other entities those governing bodies establish from changing minimum wage and other labor benefits or standards set by the state Legislature for businesses in that city or county.
“What this bill tries to address is we would not have a hodge podge across this state of what’s legal in the context of consumer goods,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said during questioning from Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. “The idea is people engaged in business both from the labor side and the employer side, people engaged in retail enterprise in West Virginia should be able to count on a uniform standard set of rules that are going to apply across the state.”
People speaking against the bill said it was a measure to take local control away from governments throughout the state.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, noted that the Senate had adopted bills similar to SB 71 in recent years, but those bills have died in the House.
He said such measures take away the power of people to hold elected officials accountable if they pass legislation people don’t like.
“It is about freedom,” Romano said. “It’s about freedom to make the laws that govern you and your neighbors.”
The bill doesn’t affect employees who work for the city or county, but it prevents local governments from establishing certain ordinances that would affect privately owned businesses.
In addition to preventing local governmental action on minimum wage, the bill also prevents local officials from preventing employers from requesting information from potential employees on job applications.
Other things cities couldn’t force local businesses to do, per SB 71 would be:
- require employers to pay a wage or fringe benefit based on prevailing wage,
- regulate work stoppages or strikes of employers and employees, or the means by which employees can organize,
- require an employer to provide employee paid or unpaid leave time,
- require an employer or employees to participate in education apprenticeship, or training programs that aren’t required by state or federal law,
- regulate hours and scheduling an employer is required to provide for employees,
regulate standards or requirements regarding the sale or marketing of consumer merchandise, except tobacco products or vapor products beyond what is established in state law,
- regulate standards of care, conduct, or licensing fees for professions regulated, certified, or licensed by the state.
SB 71 will advance to the House of Delegates for consideration.