The West Virginia Senate passed a bill that corrects a one-word error in the law that established the Intermediate Court of Appeals.
Senate Bill 244 clarifies that the initial appointment of one of the intermediate court judges is based on a selection by the governor and not an election.
The bill specifically refers to the intermediate judge who serves the initial 6½-year term from the governor’s appointment.
The current law states that judge shall be “elected” to a term, and the bill strikes out the word “elected” and replaces it with “selected,” to keep it consistent with legislative intent, Senate Judiciary Vice Chair Ryan Weld, R-Brooke said this week.
The bill also makes that change retroactive to maintain the appointment of Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson Jr. to the intermediate court bench last month.
In addition to Nickerson, Justice appointed House of Delegates General Counsel Dan Greear to a 4½-year term and Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr to a 2 1/2 -year term.
The Senate approved the bill in a 30-2 vote. Senators Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, and Mike Azinger, R-Wood, voted against the bill.
The language in the law affecting the 2½- and 4½-year terms didn’t require clarification.
The Intermediate Court of Appeals is scheduled to become operational July 1.