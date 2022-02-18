The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday advanced a bill that would require family court judges to order that children split their time equally between their separated parents in the event a custody agreement doesn’t already exist.
It’s the second time in three years a bill dubbed “The Parenting Fairness Act” has made its way through the legislative process.
Lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature adopted a similar bill in 2020, but the measure didn’t make it across the finish line during the last week of the session.
If it becomes law, Senate Bill 463 would require family court judges to give parents 50/50 custody on a temporary basis at the start of divorce proceedings, unless there’s clear evidence of abuse or other threats to the child’s safety.
Under questioning from Senate Judiciary Vice Chairman Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, general counsel Tom Smith said the law would allow for any existing custody agreement still in effect to be reconsidered.
During a two-hour meeting Friday, Judiciary Committee members heard testimony from judges, a lawyer and a parent.
The people working in the legal system said they were concerned that the bill could cause parents and children to remain in abusive situations and lead to an increase in wrongful allegations between parents to sway custody rulings in their favor.
Jeff Pinkerton, founder of West Virginians for Shared Parenting, said existing custody standards caused a judge to give him less time with his daughter than his ex-wife because he had worked full-time while his wife had been a stay-at-home mother.
“As a working father, I was harmed by that that awarded custody to my ex,” Pinkerton said. “It gave her the option of, ‘You want the child? No, you can’t.’”
He said he incurred more than $20,000 in legal expenses and didn’t have adequate legal representation among the three lawyers who represented him.
“I’m here to fight for every son and daughter, because they deserve both parents, if both parents are up to the challenge,” Pinkerton said. “I promise you, this state is not going to tell me whether or not I can be a father to my daughter.”
Mineral County Family Court Judge Deanna Rock told the committee she is concerned that the bill, if it becomes law, would have a chilling effect on people experiencing domestic violence.
A parent who is being abused by the other parent is more likely to stay in a relationship to protect their children if they know their children will be alone with the abusive parent as part of a 50/50 custody agreement, Rock said.
The law provides that, if one of the parents has committed domestic violence or is a convicted sex offender, a judge can consider that if they aren’t awarding 50/50 custody.
But to that end, Rock said she is concerned that would lead to an increase in people filing domestic abuse petitions and making wrongful accusations of sexual abuse to gain custody of their children.
“People are going to be put in desperate situations,” Rock said.
She asked that, if lawmakers want to change existing law, they should make it so 50/50 custody is a priority consideration for judges in custody cases, instead of a requirement.
Harrison Family Court Judge Peter Conley shared Rock’s sentiments, adding that the bill applies a one-size-fits-all legal standard to family circumstances that are widely varied.
“There is so much that goes into crafting a parenting plan and a custody order in the best interests of the child,” Conley said. “Every single case is different. To treat those cases all the same is a disservice to that child, to all the children. They all come from different backgrounds, their experiences are all different.”
SB 463 will now advance to the full Senate for consideration.