The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday advanced a bill that would restrict access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment for West Virginia youths being treated for gender dysphoria.

House Bill 2007, as introduced, would have banned only gender-confirmation surgery for anyone under 18, but was amended to include puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy before it advanced out of the House of Delegates last month.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

