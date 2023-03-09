Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving a bill that would restrict access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy for West Virginia youths seeking treatment for gender dysphoria.

With no discussion, House Bill 2007 advanced to third and final reading, with right to amend, during a Senate floor session Thursday. The bill will likely see a final vote Friday.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

