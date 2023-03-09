The West Virginia Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving a bill that would restrict access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy for West Virginia youths seeking treatment for gender dysphoria.
With no discussion, House Bill 2007 advanced to third and final reading, with right to amend, during a Senate floor session Thursday. The bill will likely see a final vote Friday.
The bill prohibits the use of puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy in gender-confirming care.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said he is hopeful there will be attempts to amend the bill to restore access to these medications. There is a preponderance of evidence that use of these medications improves the quality of life and mental health of youths who are being treated for gender dysphoria, he said.
“I’m certainly opposed to the bill. I just don’t think that’s something that the Legislature needs to wade into,” Caputo said.
Gender dysphoria is described by the American Psychiatric Association as “psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.” The condition is listed in the Diagnostics and Statics Manual IV.
Treatment for gender dysphoria includes hours of extensive counseling and therapy before medical professionals determine whether puberty blockers or hormone treatment therapy are appropriate, according to Dr. Kacie Kidd, medical director of the West Virginia University Gender and Sexual Development Multidisciplinary Clinic, which opened in 2021.
A WVU professor and globally published researcher on gender identity, Kidd testified to the benefits of gender-confirming care last week before the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee. Removing access to gender-confirming medications places patients at serious risk of depression, social isolation, self-hatred, self harm and suicide, Kidd said.
During that meeting, Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, who is a doctor, attempted several times to amend the bill to restore access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment. He was supported by another doctor on the committee, Chairman Michael Maroney, R-Marshall.
Both expressed concern about the hundreds of youths already receiving treatment for gender dysphoria who would have to discontinue if the bill becomes law.
“This is equivalent to passing a law saying you cannot treat someone for schizophrenia. It's the equivalent to saying you can’t give someone drugs for chemotherapy,” Maroney said in the meeting.
During the meeting, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, was one of the strongest supporters of the legislation, leading the effort to thwart Takubo’s amendments.
“I was caught off guard to see that WVU Medicine has a clinic to change the sex of children in West Virginia,” Tarr said.
Caputo said he was disappointed the bill has moved so easily through the Legislature. He was especially concerned that the majority of Health and Human Resources committee members not only ignored expert testimony, but also ignored two sitting members who are also doctors.
“It’s just mind-blowing to me that anyone would support something like that, but they do,” Caputo said. “You had two doctors on that committee that supported that amendment.”
According to WVU Medicine, West Virginia is estimated to have the highest number of gender diverse youth per capita in the country.
Every major medical organization supports gender-confirming care for youths, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association, according to testimony presented in legislative committee meetings.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.