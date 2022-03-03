The Senate Health Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the House of Delegates bill giving 15% pay raises to state employees working directly with the foster care system and creating a public information database.
The committee met twice Thursday, first at 1 p.m. to consider the bill, and again at 5:30 p.m., because of the first meeting running long. The bill now heads to the Senate Finance Committee.
During the earlier meeting, lawmakers mainly questioned the matching database provision in the bill, which would create a searchable database for foster parents currently accepting placement of children.
The database would help social services workers locate families who have expressed interest in caring for children with specific characteristics. The database would theoretically show which families would only accept newborn infants versus a teenager.
Amy Rickman, who oversees foster care operations in Ohio and West Virginia for Necco, a company that helps place West Virginia foster children in homes, said the matching database troubles her because it seems to direct social services workers to directly contact foster families, instead of going through the placement agency. In the past, Rickman said, workers calling families directly has led to families feeling more obligated to accept a child when they might not have the capacity to properly care for them.
“They feel like they can’t say no,” Rickman said.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, pressed Rickman to say it is just the concept of workers calling families that gives her pause, and she is OK with a matching database in concept.
Jeff Pack, commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services, said it’s not standard practice for workers to directly contact families, but “it happens” and “it will always happen” because, sometimes, placement agencies do not answer their phones. Workers also form relationships with families over time, he said, so employees may call a certain family they have in mind for a child with a certain situation.
Senators adopted amendments they hope clears up this issue.
A provision added in a House committee substitute would commission a study on the effectiveness of a centralized intake system for abuse and neglect reports. But lawmakers have said they hoped the 15% pay raise hike, which would add to the 5% pay raises in the governor’s proposed budget for all state employees, will be the main provision that addresses recruitment and retention issues within the Bureau of Social Services.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, held a news conference Thursday morning to preview Senate Health’s discussion and again emphasize the importance of fixing the system.
Baldwin said House Bill 4344 is “perhaps the most important bill that’s going to come through session.” Both lawmakers said they believe foster care legislation in general has received the most bipartisan support in any arena this session.
The House advanced HB 4344 on a 99-1 vote on Feb. 23, with Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, casting the lone no vote.
“I can’t imagine that you don’t see that on the Senate side, as well,” Baldwin said. “This has been a real bipartisan effort.”
Baldwin specifically thanked Rucker and Senate Health Chairman Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, for their leadership on the issue.
Zukoff said the work foster care system employees do, combined with the low pay, creates the huge turnover rate seen in West Virginia.
“They have to assess whether children need to be coming out of a system [or] out of their family’s home. They need to understand, in an emergency situation, where do they take them? Oftentimes, they sleep with them in a hotel room or in their offices,” Zukoff said. “They aren’t being paid enough for what they do.”
Baldwin and Zukoff said they support the pay increases the House Finance Committee voted to give to State Police troopers, and called on Gov. Jim Justice to support both pay raise measures.
“I think there’s room in our budget for both. We have money at this time,” Zukoff said, referencing the state’s record budget surpluses. “We need our state troopers to help with this work, as well.”
A spokesperson for the governor did not respond to an email seeking comment on the foster care and state trooper raises.
Zukoff said the data reporting requirements in the bill will help the state better keep track of children in the system. During interim committee meetings leading up to the session, Zukoff said it became very apparent to lawmakers that the state is not keeping crucial data “to even know where kids are.” Zukoff also stressed that data should be tailored locally to communities.
“We want it by county,” she said.
Marissa Sanders, executive director of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parents Network, said during the news conference that the data provisions will help show how many children are going into and coming out of the system, as well as the reasons they are coming into care in the first place.
Pack said there are about 160 vacancies currently in social services.
As talks continue in the final days of the regular legislative session, Zukoff said lawmakers should not forget who they are trying to help.
“Nothing is more important to West Virginia than our children, and this bill puts them first,” Zukoff said.