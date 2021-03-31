A joint resolution to expand the West Virginia Constitution’s right-to-bear-arms clause to prohibit cities and counties from adopting gun ordinances that are stricter than state law passed the Senate Wednesday on a 33-1 vote.
The vote on Senate Joint Resolution 1 came after senators adopted an amendment removing language that had been reinserted in the Senate Finance Committee that would have made it unconstitutional for state, city or county law officers to enforce any federal firearms laws stricter than state laws. That includes restrictions on “ammunition capacity, caliber, modification, accessory, decibel, method of carry, or by any other means.”
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, offered the amendment Wednesday to remove that language, saying it was “just too broad.” However, those provisions are alive in a bill still being considered by the Senate (House Bill 2694).
If adopted by the House of Delegates, a referendum on the proposed constitutional amendment would go on the November 2022 general election ballot. If approved by voters, that would put into the state constitution restrictions on cities and counties that Trump noted have been part of state law for nearly seven years.
Sen. Bill Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, was the lone opposition vote to the resolution, saying he objects to it and other measures that concentrate power in the hands of state government.
“I think there’s something to be said for having the ability to have more local control over a number of issues, including this one,” Ihlenfeld said.
He noted that different localities might face different issues and problems, which might not be best served by a statewide law.
“Martinsburg is different from Matewan,” he said. “Weirton is different from Welch.”
While the proposed constitutional amendment no longer prohibits law officers from enforcing stricter federal gun laws, legislation doing just that is still alive in the Senate, currently pending in the Judiciary Committee.
The Senate Government Organization Committee advanced HB 2694 Tuesday night, despite testimony from several law officers -- including Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt -- who warned the that bill’s passage will effectively defund the police by cutting off federal funding. He said it also will make coordination with federal authorities, such as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, impossible.
“I’m here to tell you, it most certainly will, to a degree, defund the police,” Hunt said.
He said that, without funding from, and coordination with, the ATF, the Metro Drug Unit will not be able to continue operations.
“If this bill passes and these funds go away, the Metro Drug Unit will not exist,” Hunt said, adding, “We will soon have a bigger drug problem in Kanawha County.”
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, lead sponsor of the bill, told committee members the bill simply directs state, county and city law enforcement officers to stand down when it comes to enforcing federal firearms laws that are stricter than state law.
“We’re not telling them to fight the federal government," he said. "We’re just telling them to back off.”
Steele closed out his comments to the committee by giving senators an ultimatum: “Either you like this bill or you don’t. Either you like gun rights or you don’t. Either you’re going to stand with your constituents’ Second Amendment rights, or you’re going to fall in line with the bootlickers in Congress that want to take your 30-round magazines, and want to take your semi-automatic rifles from your citizens.”
In earlier testimony before the committee, Delegate Bryan Ward, R-Hardy, compared police officers who would enforce strict federal firearms laws with guards at Nazi concentration camps, who he said when asked why they committed atrocities, said, “We were just following orders.”
“Some good people do bad things just because they’re following orders,” said Ward, who said he believes the bill would allow police officers to refuse to enforce federal firearms laws without facing disciplinary action.
“Our officers could say, 'Go bite yourself. I’m not going to do that.' That’s pretty much the full scope of the bill,” said Ward, a retired Hardy County sheriff.
As for the timing of the bill, he said, “Obviously, it’s in response to the fear coming out of the White House and the liberal federal government.”
Also Wednesday, the Senate passed, 34-0, and returned to delegates House Bill 2499, intended to attract small-arms and ammunition manufacturers to the state by making tax credits and tax breaks available to them.
The bill also exempts purchases of small arms and ammunition from state sales tax. On Tuesday, Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to also exempt purchases of gun safes, gun locks and other firearms safety devices from sales tax. His amendment was rejected by an 18-16 margin.