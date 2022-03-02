The West Virginia Senate unanimously advanced a bill Wednesday reimbursing health providers for medical bills left unpaid by the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
The proposed Senate Bill 574 mandates PEIA reimburse any hospital inpatient care center or emergency medical service provider who went unpaid due to holes in the plan by July 1, 2023. Providers will be reimbursed at 110% the Medicare rate. Hospitals and medical providers have sounded alarms in recent years that PEIA was not covering inpatient and emergency service bills, leading to some of these providers shouldering additional costs when caring for state employees.
Senate Health Chairman Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, applauded the bill’s passage as it faced an uphill battle. The introduced version of the bill required PEIA to reimburse only inpatient centers from just one insurance pool at an unspecified rate, and two committee substitutes were not enough to get the bill out of the chamber. Senators rejected the second committee substitute on a 14-20 vote on Feb. 18.
So lawmakers were happy to support the bill’s final version, which included emergency service providers and established specified reimbursement amounts. Maroney said between himself, Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, lawmakers were able to reach a deal and find the path to paying these health providers.
“I’m excited for this bill,” Maroney said. "I'm glad that there was a bipartisan effort to get it across the finish line.”
Senators referenced the projected shortfall coming to PEIA, where state employees could be facing double-digit premium hikes within the next few years. But, they said, this bill was a step in the right direction in making sure all potential future costs are paid for.
“Everybody recognizes that it’s time to be a little bit proactive,” Maroney said.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, voted against the last version of the bill, but said Wednesday he was back on board after a bipartisan group came together and worked a final version out.
“As many in this chamber know, this process brought us some grief in the early stages, and I will say that I certainly support the bill now,” Roberts said. “I’m glad that we’re not singling out one pool, and I believe that it’s the step we’ve been meaning to take for several years now to address [this] issue.”
Roberts said the work on PEIA must continue to ensure the plan’s future solvency and loopholes are closed.
“We can’t kick the can down the road anymore. We have put so much on the backs of hospitals, EMS and medical providers for years now,” he said.
The bill passed 33-0, as Sen. David Stover R-Wyoming, was absent from Wednesday’s floor sessions. SB 574 now heads to the House of Delegates.