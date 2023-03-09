After the House Education Committee wiped a system of literacy and numeracy supports and interventions for early childhood students from a Senate-approved bill on Monday, the Senate on Thursday answered by making wholesale changes to similar piece of House legislation.
The House Education Committee unanimously approved a strike-and-insert amendment to replace Senate Bill 274, also known as the Third Grade Success Act, with another bill during its meeting Monday.
SB 274 had been intended to establish a multi-tiered system of literacy and numeracy proficiency monitoring, intervention and support for all students below the fourth grade.
The committee amendment, which garnered no discussion, replaced SB 274 with HB 3293, which had yet to be taken up by the Senate Education Committee. HB 3293, which passed the House on Feb. 16, sought to establish support and intervention systems specific to students with dyslexia and dyscalculia and significantly tightened the original scope of SB 274.
“I was not given a reason or any notification that it was going to be gutted and completely changed,” said Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason. “Thank goodness I still had some vehicles in committee I could amend to keep it alive. It’s really important legislation to approve.
“It kind of shocked me it happened without notification.”
On Thursday, the Senate responded by striking the House’s competing early education legislation, HB 3035, which was up for passage, and replacing it with the original text of SB 274. The amendment to do so was unanimously approved without discussion.
The Senate amendment incorporated elements of HB 3293, which called for routine screenings of K-2 students for such learning difficulties as dyslexia and dyscalculia and create a support infrastructure.
“My goal is to make sure we get the best legislation we can across the finish to help our students, teachers and schools be more effective,” Grady said. “That’s the goal no matter what the bill number is.”
The Senate floor amendment to HB 3035 also removed provisions relating to the Grow Your Own Pathway program, a three-year pilot project currently offering accelerated pathways to becoming a teacher.
The House will now be asked to concur with the changes made to HB 3035, originally sponsored by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha.
“We’re going to butt heads every once in awhile and will have to work out some kinks, but it’s important we work together,” Grady said. “I really hope they concur with the changes cause it can make a big difference.”
House Education Committee Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, could not be reached for comment.
Despite the procedural head-butting, both bills were similar in aim and execution.
HB 3035 as it now exists calls for reading instruction to be based upon science of reading concepts and phonics, or the decoding of words, as opposed to memorization and contextualization practices.
If passed, the bill would establish a system of support and intervention to monitor student progress toward grade-level literacy and numeracy proficiency by the end of the third grade.
That process would include screener and benchmark assessments in grades K-3, at the beginning, middle and end of the year to monitor progress.
Students exhibiting a substantial deficiency would operate under a personalized and research-based learning plan, while assessment results, plan information and resources/strategies to aid children would be communicated to parents. Students would remain under the plan until showing no deficiency.
If passed, effective July 2026, students who fail to become grade-level proficient in literacy by the end of the third grade relative to the West Virginia College and Career Readiness Standards “may not” be promoted to the fourth grade upon teacher recommendation.
Several exemptions to retention could be made including, but not limited to, those for non-native speakers and those with a learning disability. Parents could also formally request their child be promoted, despite results, with continued intervention work.
The bill would also set class size parameters that differed from the House’s original proposal.
First-, second- and third-grade classrooms could contain no more than 25 students. They would have to utilize an early childhood classroom assistant teacher or aide when more than 12 students were present. For grades four through six, the class size limit would also be 25, with no extra personnel required.