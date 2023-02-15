Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ryan Weld

Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, speaks in favor of a bill that would fund Form Energy's first iron-air battery manufacturing plant in Weirton. The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday and now goes to the governor for his signature or veto.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to help fund Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant in Hancock County, over the objections of opponents who contend the company is anti-carbon and fossil fuels.

The Senate voted 22-12 to approve House Bill 2882, which appropriates $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. While it isn’t specified in the bill, lawmakers said $105 million will help fund Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant at the former Weirton Steel.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

