Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, speaks in favor of a bill that would fund Form Energy's first iron-air battery manufacturing plant in Weirton. The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday and now goes to the governor for his signature or veto.
The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to help fund Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant in Hancock County, over the objections of opponents who contend the company is anti-carbon and fossil fuels.
The Senate voted 22-12 to approve House Bill 2882, which appropriates $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. While it isn’t specified in the bill, lawmakers said $105 million will help fund Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant at the former Weirton Steel.
The legislation, which was approved by a vote of 69-25 by the House of Delegates, includes a directive to put $105 million in the Economic Development Project Fund, with the remaining $10 million to be put in the Broadband Development Fund. The bill will now go to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
The appropriation is part of a larger incentive package, totaling $290 million, which includes $75 million already allocated by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, as well as a future appropriation of $110 million, lawmakers said.
Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said West Virginia is competing to bring new manufacturers into the state’s borders.
“States reach agreements with these corporations and have financial incentives and packages to attract them to their state. It’s just the way the world works. I don’t really necessarily agree with it, but that’s what it is these days. If we don’t do this here in West Virginia, Form will just go to another state,” Weld said.
The company announced in December plans to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing plant, saying its batteries can store 100 hours of electricity, sourced from renewables, at rates comparable to conventional power plants. The company also designs power grids with the goal of reaching zero carbon emissions.
The Weirton location is already listed on the company’s website. The manufacturing plant will bring hundreds of jobs and help to revitalize Weirton, a city that has declined in the years since the closure of Weirton Steel, Weld said.
“What we have here is a chance to help Weirton climb out of some pretty dark days when the blast furnaces shut down. And it’s an opportunity to put that climb on fast forward,” Weld said.
Weld said the bill contains safeguards to protect the state’s interest. The company is required to create 750 jobs in five years with salaries of $63,000 or more. The state will also retain ownership of the land and buildings, with Form Energy making a market-rate lease payment.
“If Form Energy is successful then we’ve got a tremendous economic driver in our state. If they're not successful, then the state will own a manufacturing site located on 55 acres in, what I consider, a prime area of the state,” Weld said.
During debate in the Senate, the company’s low-carbon approach continued to be a sticking point for opponents of the bill, who said the state shouldn’t support a company whose success would harm coal and natural gas.
Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, sought to amend the bill, removing $200,000 from the allocation to Form Energy and directing it to Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College for mining and energy training programs.
“This is coal money we’re giving to a woke company. I don’t know how else you can put it,” Phillips said. “Their main goal is to shut fossil fuel down.”
“This is a pig with lipstick,” Phillips said of the bill. “It smells.”
Those who favored Phillips’ amendment, including Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said $200,000 would have been a small token to offset the damage Form Energy will do to the fossil fuel industry in West Virginia if it is successful.
“What the gentleman from Logan is asking for is if you’re going to destroy all of these jobs maybe we could have just a little bit,” Smith said.
Smith also questioned whether it was wise to commit taxpayer funding to a startup company that doesn’t have a proven track record.
“This is a company that's been in existence for three or four years, and has never produced one battery,” Smith said.
