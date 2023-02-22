Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Woelfel

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, speaks in support of a bill to make it a felony to obstruct a social worker causing their death. The crime would carry a penalty of 15 years to life in prison, under a bill approved on third reading Wednesday by the Senate.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday approved two bills related to social workers, as well as a bill that makes it a felony to commit indecent exposure in front of a minor.

The Senate voted unanimously to approve Senate Bill 630 on third reading, creating a criminal offense and penalties for obstructing a social worker causing death. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

