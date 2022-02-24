Lawmakers in the state Senate Committee on Finance advanced a bill Thursday that would further restrict abortion access in the state.
Senate Bill 468, the Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection Act, would ban abortions that are “sought because of a disability,” per the proposed law. This includes “the presence or presumed presence” of any “genetic, physical, emotional, or intellectual disability or diagnosis” including chromosomal disorders.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, allows exceptions for “medical emergencies” and in cases of “severe fetal conditions.”
Under the proposed law, physicians who perform or induce abortions will have 15 days to file a form with the state Department of Health and Human Resources outlining when the abortion was performed, the method used and whether any disabilities were detected through genetic testing on the fetus before the procedure. The physician must receive a statement from the patient confirming that the abortion was not performed “because of a disability.”
Any physician who performs an abortion outside of the circumstances proposed by the law or who files a false report could face a monetary penalty and potentially see their medical license suspended or revoked.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources, if the bill is signed into law, would be responsible for providing physicians and the public with “evidence-based” information regarding potential disabilities.
Through an “enforcement” section in the proposed code, the West Virginia Attorney General could “bring an action in law or equity” to enforce the code. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been a vocal critic of abortion access in West Virginia.
Discussion on the bill in the Senate Finance committee was limited Thursday, and lawmakers advanced it on a voice vote. It will now be introduced and considered by the full state Senate.
Emily Womeldorff, a constituency engagement specialist with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said Thursday the bill was “not at all about people with disabilities.”
“Advocates for this bill want you to believe this is about advocating for people with disabilities, but it’s not at all. There is no support in here for people who do have those disabilities,” Womeldorff said. “That’s a conversation we should be having, that we need to have, but this is not it. This is government overreach. I can’t think of any other medical procedure that is monitored in this way; it’s extreme and unnecessary.”
Planned Parenthood, along with West Virginia Free, stand against the bill.
West Virginians for Life, an anti-abortion policy group, have endorsed the legislation.
Nationwide, several states have adopted similar laws in recent years.
In West Virginia, a similar bill was introduced by Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, in 2021. It was not considered by a committee.
There are at least seven other pieces of legislation introduced this session that could limit or complicate reproductive health care access, per the state Legislature’s website. A 15-week ban — House Bill 4004, which would ban nearly all abortions in the state after 15 weeks of gestation — passed the House earlier this month and is set to be considered by the Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources.
It’s unclear how the language and definitions in SB 468 would affect those in HB 4004.
Current state law bans abortions after 20 weeks gestation. Fetal viability — which is when a fetus can survive outside a womb — is widely considered by the medical community to be around 24 weeks of gestation. The state’s only abortion provider, the West Virginia Women’s Health Center, offers abortions up to 17 weeks and six days.