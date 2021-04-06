Lawmakers on Tuesday combined two bills into one that would prohibit municipal and county governments from establishing certain environmental and labor ordinances.
The West Virginia Senate Government Organization Committee took up House Bill 2500, which would prevent local governments from banning the use of certain utensils or food and drink containers based on what they’re made of.
By the time the committee voted to advance the bill less than 10 minutes later, it also included all of the provisions from the introduced version of Senate Bill 303, which has been described as making certain county and municipal standards uniform to state law.
Two senators, Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and Mike Caputo, D-Marion, called the amendment one that is against local control and not productive for local governments throughout West Virginia.
“I’ve heard for many, many years from the majority party that local control is the way it should be,” Caputo said. “That just seems to be a term of convenience anymore. This does nothing but hamstring and tie the hands of municipal and county governments behind their backs.”
Lindsay described the new HB 2500 as a bad bill, saying “people in Charleston shouldn’t determine what the wages are in Paw Paw. Period.”
No one spoke in favor of the bill Tuesday, four days before the end of the 2021 legislative session.
Attorneys in the House were reviewing the changes to the bill Tuesday afternoon.
Neither House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, nor House Government Organization Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam and the lead sponsor of HB 2500, were available for comment Tuesday.
In effect, the committee struck all of the language in the version of HB 2500 the House passed on Feb. 23 and inserted the original version of SB 303.
The original version of SB 303 included provisions limiting local governments' abilities to pass certain environmental and labor ordinances, but by time the Senate passed it on March 17, the provisions regarding environmental ordinances had been taken out.
In its current form, HB 2500 now has those limits on environmental and labor ordinances, and it is the bill that is still advancing through the Legislature.
It would not end any existing labor or other environmental ordinances that already exist. It would be applicable only after the bill takes effect, which is 30 days after its passage.
As passed by the House on Feb. 23, HB 2500 would prevent any local government from restricting the use of, or establishing any tax or fee on, any “auxiliary container,” whether it’s single-use or reusable.
That language still existed in the bill as the Senate Government Organization Committee passed it Tuesday.
Auxiliary containers are defined as a “bag, cup, bottle or other packaging” that’s designed to contain food or beverages purchased from a retail or food service facility and is made of cloth, paper, plastic, cardboard, corrugated material, aluminum, glass, post-consumer recycled material or similar products.
The Senate passed SB 303 on March 17, but it has been idle in the House Judiciary Committee since March 18.
The provisions of SB 303 that senators added to HB 2500 will prevent officials in municipal and county governments from requiring businesses within their borders to pay more than the state-mandated minimum wage and keeping them from enacting other labor-related ordinances that provide more pay or benefits than those set by the Legislature for businesses operating in a given city or county.
The bill doesn’t affect municipal or county employees.
Supporters of the measures have said they would bring uniformity throughout the state, so any business looking to open will know labor regulations, regardless of where it opens.
People who oppose those measures say the bill takes away local control from counties and municipalities with the goal of making it cheaper for corporations to operate at the cost of lower pay and fewer benefits for West Virginians.
In addition to the straw and utensil provisions, HB 2500 would prevent cities and counties from passing ordinances that require local businesses to:
- Require employers to pay a wage or fringe benefit based on prevailing wage.
- Regulate work stoppages or strikes of employers and employees, or the means by which employees can organize.
- Require an employer to provide employee paid or unpaid leave time.
- Require an employer or employees to participate in education apprenticeship, or training programs that aren’t required by state or federal law.
- Regulate hours and scheduling an employer is required to provide for employees.
- Regulate standards of care, conduct or licensing fees for professions regulated, certified or licensed by the state.
The bill would allow for businesses and citizens to file a civil lawsuit against local governments that don't adhere to the proposed law.
The bill would be applicable to those local governments operating under West Virginia’s home-rule program.
The home-rule program allows for local governments to “be creative in addressing local problems by implementing ordinances, rules, and regulations not otherwise available because of the various one-size-fits-all statutes that apply to all municipalities,” according to the West Virginia Department of Revenue's website.
Much of the language of SB 303 was based on model legislation proposed by the American Legislative Exchange Council, most commonly referred to as ALEC. The group is a conservative-leaning nonprofit organization known for writing model legislation for state lawmakers to use across the country.
House Bill 2500 now advances to the full Senate.