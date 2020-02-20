Senate committee reveals bill to further exempt state colleges from state oversight -- if they can manage things like a 45% graduation rate

Efforts by some West Virginia four-year public colleges to escape state oversight of their spending on things like new buildings and new academic programs got a boost this week.
The Senate Education Committee Tuesday, in a voice vote with no nays heard, advanced Senate Bill 760 to the full Senate floor. Senators will have the chance to amend it on the full Senate floor Friday.
Representatives from Fairmont State and Shepherd universities said they helped write an earlier draft of the bill. An 11th-hour state House of Delegates effort to lessen oversight of those schools failed last year.
Each college and university currently has its own Board of Governors, whose members are mostly appointed by the governor. The separate state Higher Education Policy Commission, a state-agency with its own governor-appointed board, is supposed to oversee higher education from a statewide perspective.
For colleges that meet at least three of five different criteria, the bill would eliminate the commission's power to veto multi-million-dollar building projects colleges want and reject possibly duplicative academic programs the colleges want to create, among other powers the commission would lose.
One criteria is having a six-year graduation rate of 45 percent on average over three years.
Looking at just one year of recent data, four of the state's regular four-year colleges — Bluefield State College, Concord University, Fairmont State University and West Virginia State University — don't meet that threshold.
But these schools would only have to meet three out of five criteria in the bill, with the graduation rate only being one.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, questioned the criteria during the Senate Education meeting, saying they seemed to be low bars.
“All the criteria are a little suspect, if I can use that word,” Romano said.
“The idea is that the institution would have to be doing well in order to be granted this additional flexibility, wouldn't you think?" Romano asked. "I mean, it's not the opposite, we don't want institutions that are doing poorly to get this extra flexibility, do we?”
To earn this freedom, an individual college would have to meet at least three of the following five criteria:
- A six-year graduation rate of at least 45 percent on average over three years;
- A retention rate, meaning the proportion of full-time freshmen who return for a second academic year, of at least 60 percent on average over three years;
- Not having an enrollment decrease of more than 5 percent, not including high schoolers taking college classes, over three years;
- At least 50 days cash reserved for operation on average over the past three years; or
- A Composite Financial Index of not less than one, as determined by audits.
If at least three of those are met, the college or university would be automatically exempt from those checks on its power. The exemption couldn't be lost unless the school didn't meet at least three of the five for two consecutive years.
Alternatively, a college wouldn't have to meet any of these to be exempt if it can persuade the commission that "special circumstances" exist. The bill doesn't define what those may be.
West Virginia University, Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine were already exempted from this oversight in 2017 through House Bill 2815, which fueled the smaller colleges' calls for more exemptions themselves.
Senate Education Chairwoman Patrica Rucker, a Republican from Jefferson County, where Shepherd's campus is located, said she didn't craft the bill specifically to exempt Shepherd. But she said she did take into account recommendations from it and other four-year schools.
"Ever since WVU, Marshall and WVSOM were exempted unilaterally three years ago there have been other higher education institutions that have asked, 'Well, if it's a good idea for them, why isn't it a good idea for us?' And I absolutely agree," Rucker said.
"Additionally," she said. "I took into account that it should be institutions that show some criteria — that demonstrate financial stability, enrollment stability, I wanted it to be something that any institution could earn."
Shepherd University General Counsel Alan Perdue spoke to Senate Education in favor of the bill.
“We think some of these criteria are actually fairly rigid, challenging standards for the institutions," he said. "We're only, I acknowledge, a very little bit above that 45 percent for the graduation rate, but, frankly, our board and our institutional leadership are convinced that we're going to be a better university next year and a still better university the year after that."
Perdue said “we're willing to accept that line in the sand and march forward to deliver what you're looking for, real performance."
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, replied “I think we're looking at minimal goals, is what I'm seeing here."