The Senate Committee on Government Organization voted down a bill Monday that would have forced West Virginia employers that require vaccines as a condition of employment to recognize natural immunity as a substitute for vaccination.
House Bill 4320 failed on an 8-6 voice vote. The bill passed the full House of Delegates 68-28, with six Republican lawmakers joining Democrat colleagues against the proposed law.
Discussion in the Senate committee on Monday centered on loose requirements in the bill, and how it could realistically be implemented.
“It’s very broadly written, I will say that,” said Carl Fletcher, general counsel for the committee.
According to the bill, anyone who has “protective antibody levels” from contracting a communicable disease would be exempt from any vaccine mandate or requirement levied by an employer, including private businesses.
The bill does not define what constitutes protective antibody levels, how those levels would be determined, what documentation would need to be provided to employers, or a course of action if those antibodies fade, which is documented to occur with some variants of COVID-19.
The bill does not specify COVID-19 in its language, and would apply to any communicable disease that exists. However, Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, who serves as vice chairman of the House Committee on Health and Human Resources, said last week that the only piece of medical evidence used in crafting the bill was a Jan. 19 study on COVID-19 released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That study found that natural immunity from COVID-19 can, under certain circumstances, offers the same protection as vaccinated immunity, but that vaccinating is “still the safest strategy” to avert severe illness or death from the virus.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, who is a radiologist, said biological immunity differs from virus to virus, which is part of the problem with the bill as it was presented.
“It’s kind of like 'Dragnet,' that old show. [The bill] is based on a true story here: Natural immunity is better than vaccinated immunity. But that doesn't apply to all situations,” Maroney said. “If [communicable diseases] were all spelled out individually, this bill would make more sense and I could actually get behind it.”
Maroney chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources. Had HB 4320 passed out of Government Organization on Monday, it would have been referred to his committee.
Although the bill, in its current form, will not be referred to Senate Health, there are several ways lawmakers in the Republican supermajority could bring back a version of it before the regular legislative session ends Saturday.