Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Senate Education Committee has advanced a bill that would increase the pay of teachers with less than eight years of experience by $3,000 to $4,000 to help address staffing shortages.

If passed, Senate Bill 204 would effectively make the eight-year salary schedule step for teachers the new minimum mark for those with up to seven years' experience, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. 

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you