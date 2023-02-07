The West Virginia Senate Education Committee has advanced a bill that would increase the pay of teachers with less than eight years of experience by $3,000 to $4,000 to help address staffing shortages.
If passed, Senate Bill 204 would effectively make the eight-year salary schedule step for teachers the new minimum mark for those with up to seven years' experience, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
The bill was proposed by Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
"I'm trying to address a big problem we have in West Virginia. It is our vacancy rate," Trump said. "We went from just a few years ago having a little over 700 vacancies in the system, and I think that number has doubled now, based on information we received the past couple weeks."
According to West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, last year the average starting salary for West Virginia teachers was $37,987, which put the state 40th in the nation for starting teacher pay.
Meanwhile, he said, neighboring Maryland averaged $48,510, Virginia $42,251, Ohio $38,231, and Kentucky $37,373.
According to Lee, West Virginia's salary scale also puts counties further behind border counties in neighboring states in one-on-one job hunt comparisons, as those districts can sometimes offer significantly above their state average.
Trump noted that the bill carried an annual fiscal note of $24 million, a cost he said would increase over time.
"I acknowledge and concede that this doesn't fully address the problem because all our teachers are underpaid," Trump said. "My theory is this -- whether you have 700 or 1,500 vacancies, the best chance you have for filling those is with new people."
Lee said the state's teacher shortage isn't a problem that can be solved solely by increasing pay for new hires. Salaries across the board need to be improved, too, he said.
"We do have to address beginning salaries, but at the same time, you have to make sure that that fifth-year teacher is staying and that tenth-year teacher is staying," Lee said. "Because if you go from zero to eight years without seeing any increase over where you are, Maryland has increases, then in the fifth year what we're going to be is a training ground for Maryland teachers, and Loudon County teachers and Pennsylvania teachers."
"Some believe that's sort of the position we're already in," said Trump, with Lee noting his agreement.
After discussion, the measure moved forward.
"I'm not sure I agree this is the way we should do it, but we've got to start somewhere," said Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne.
The bill now moves to the Senate Finance Committee for review before heading to the Senate floor for a vote.
House Bill 2828, which recently moved through the House Education Committee and is up for review by the House Finance Committee, would bump starting teacher salaries up to $44,000 from around $39,000 at a cost of $171 million.