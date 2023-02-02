The Senate Education Committee moved two bills Thursday, one to mandate teaching curriculum about genocides in all public secondary schools and another to require public schools provide feminine hygiene products to students.
Senate Bill 216, proposed by Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, and Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, would mandate curriculum regarding historical genocides such as the Holocaust, with examination of the accompanying social, political and historical factors that influenced them.
Curriculum would also examine the events' influence on law, history, government, migration, religion, literature, art, music, customs, morals, values and culture, according to the bill.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, proposed an amendment to exempt private, parochial and denominational schools from the mandate on general philosophical grounds unrelated to the subject matter at hand.
"I'm thrilled [with the bill] except for the forcing of the private schools to do these things when we have twice as many home schoolers in the state as we do private schoolers," Roberts said. "We don't do those things with all the others [types of non-public schools]. This is a singling out, which is where I have a problem. I think there's great intentions with the bill."
Senators including Charles Trump, R-Morgan; Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier; Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne; and David Stover, R-Wyoming, also vocalized their support on grounds of not wishing to mandate private school curriculum.
After several committee members voiced similar concerns, the amendment grew in scope to include the removal of existing codified mandates requiring private, parochial and denominational schools to teach a range of civics topics including, but not limited to, American history, political and economic systems, and philosophies of American governance.
"If we require all the same things of private and parochial schools as we do the public, it doesn't differentiate them," Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, said. "They're kind of in competition with the public schools and I think they need to have some right to do what they feel best is for their students and that will determine their enrollment."
Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, said, "The danger is mandating that there are no mandates that the state can put on private and parochial schools. That frightens me."
The more broad amendment was approved, and the modified bill now goes to the full Senate as a rewritten committee substitute.
In a move that garnered far less discussion, the committee also referred Senate Bill 489 to the full Senate.
That bill would require public schools to provide free feminine hygiene products. including tampons and sanitary napkins, to students in grades 3-12. It also calls for schools to make provisions to provide those items in a discreet manner.
"This ought to have been done a long time ago," said Stover.