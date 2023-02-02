Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Senate Education Committee moved two bills Thursday, one to mandate teaching curriculum about genocides in all public secondary schools and another to require public schools provide feminine hygiene products to students.

Senate Bill 216, proposed by Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, and Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, would mandate curriculum regarding historical genocides such as the Holocaust, with examination of the accompanying social, political and historical factors that influenced them. 

Josh Ewers is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-1723 or joshewers@hdmediallc.com

