Intelligent design could be taught in West Virginia science classes as a theory of humanity's origin alongside the widely supported scientific theory of evolution, if a bill moving through the Senate were to pass.

Senate Bill 619, which passed through the Senate Education Committee to the Senate floor with a single "no" vote Tuesday, would not mandate teaching of intelligent design or remove evolution, but would make intelligent design a concept permissible to teach.

