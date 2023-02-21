Intelligent design could be taught in West Virginia science classes as a theory of humanity's origin alongside the widely supported scientific theory of evolution, if a bill moving through the Senate were to pass.
Senate Bill 619, which passed through the Senate Education Committee to the Senate floor with a single "no" vote Tuesday, would not mandate teaching of intelligent design or remove evolution, but would make intelligent design a concept permissible to teach.
"Intelligent design" is defined by Merriam-Webster as "the theory that matter, the various forms of life, and the world were created by a designing intelligence."
According Eli Baumwell, advocacy director at the West Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the bill would not hold up under the First Amendment's establishment clause, which prohibits the endorsement of religion by Congress, nor related precedent most recently established by Kitzmiller v. Dover in 2005.
In the latter, a President George W. Bush-appointed judge found that intelligent design is a religious concept and not an established scientific theory.
"It is established case law that intelligent design is promoting a religious belief, that's established by federal courts at this point, and even permitting it, is to permit violations of a student's right to be free of this sort of religious indoctrination," Baumwell said.
Proponents of the bill say its permissive language, as opposed to the mandatory wording challenged in Kitzmiller v. Dover, make it unique.
"As a teacher in a public school system, I always say it's really important that we teach kids how to think, not what to think," said the bill's sponsor, Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason.
Hayden Hodge, a 15-year-old Hurricane High sophomore, presented the idea to Grady for introduction after a classroom conversation. He spoke before the committee to distance the concept from religion.
"Its purpose is to propose intelligence as the explanation for how life came to be, not a religion, not the Bible, not the Quran, not the Torah. It's the same as evolution in its purpose, and that is an explanation for the origin of universe and life," Hodge said. "I'm not asking for religion to be taught in classrooms, period."
No language in the bill explicitly prevents promotion of a religion nor ensures intelligent design's contextualization as a largely scientifically unsupported theory when compared to evolution, which sees wide acceptance in the scientific community.
Proponents of the bill, including Grady, Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor; Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier; Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming; and Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, leaned on evolution's label as a theory to support the bill, but Baumwell rebutted usage of the word.
"Within the scientific community, theory is something that is well-established. It's testable, it's repeatable," Baumwell said. "So, when we say 'just a theory' here, we're misconstruing a common use of 'theory' as we might use it in our daily usage with how the scientific community uses the word 'theory.'
"Gravity is also a theory in science, and we certainly wouldn't want people going and saying, 'Well, we understand gravity is this, but there's some alternative that's being put out there,' because the reality is, there isn't."
According to a 2009 Pew Research poll reaching 2,533 members of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, an open-membership group representing those in a wide of swath of fields, 97% of scientists indicated they believe life "evolved over time," while 87% said changes were "due to natural processes."
Only isolated support exists among the scientific community for intelligent design, although several states allow for "teaching the controversy."
"When we teach students that there is a controversy in the scientific literature, we are suggesting to them that there is not an established science, that there are two equal competing viewpoints ... equally viable options," Baumwell said. "And the reality is that, when you look at the broad array of scientists and scientific organizations, this debate does not exist. In the scientific community, this is not a debate."
"When we get into school and we teach a controversy that doesn't actually exist within the scientific community, we are underpreparing our students. We are providing for them more confusion," he added.
Baumwell noted intelligent design's viability, beauty and role in the home and at churches.
"The purpose of our public education schools is to equip our students with the best information that we have and, when it comes to the science of biology and it comes to the science of evolution, the best information that we have is evolutionary science," he said.
Hodge spoke against the mutual exclusivity of the concepts and for discussion and discernment.
"Students deserve to hear a multitude of theories and then follow whichever is more reasonable, life from blind natural processes and random mutations, or life from a designer, or a genetic code with a genetic coder," Hodge said. "When a student is only taught one side when there is a another equally plausible theory, then education justice is not being served."