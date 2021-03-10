The state Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee capped a delayed, disjointed meeting Tuesday evening by signing off on a watered-down version of a bill that would no longer require in-state power producers to maintain 2019 coal consumption levels.
As initially introduced by Sens. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, and Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Senate Bill 542 would have required power producers to file compliance plans every three years with the Public Energy Authority specifying their fuel supply and how 2019 coal consumption levels would be maintained.
The committee voted to refer the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
After representatives from Appalachian Power, FirstEnergy and the state Public Service Commission expressed concerns with the bill at a committee meeting last week, the committee and those representatives reconvened twice Tuesday — the first time after a 90-minute delay caused by a Senate floor session that ran long, the second after recessing for nearly three hours to accommodate a scheduling conflict.
The result was a new version of the bill that would mandate power producers maintain a 30-day fuel supply onsite instead of a 90-day supply to come closer to what representatives from Appalachian Power, FirstEnergy and Dominion Energy told the committee last week was the supply amount they currently keep onsite.
The committee’s meeting Tuesday revealed that neither the committee nor electric utility representatives knew much about the long dormant but potentially powerful Public Energy Authority.
“The PEA, that exists now?” Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, asked. “What’s it’s purpose now, absent this bill? I hate to be dumb, but I’ve never heard of it until this bill.”
The Public Energy Authority Board, as constituted under state code, consists of the secretaries of the departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection, and the director of the state Economic Development Authority, along with four members appointed by the governor with Senate approval.
The committee’s counsel didn’t have information on who currently sits on the board.
The term of the last governor appointee to the board expired in June 2012, according to both the Governor’s Office and the Secretary of State’s website.
“It’s not been used very much,” Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte R. Lane said of the Public Energy Authority.
But state code gives the Public Energy Authority broad powers for whenever it may become active again, such as buying, leasing and issuing bonds to build electric power or natural gas transmission projects, and representing the state regarding “national initiatives” and “international marketing activities” that concern the mineral development industry.
The latest version of the bill would keep the requirement that power producers inform the Public Energy Authority, Public Service Commission, state Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Government and Finance before announcing the shutdown of a coal-fired unit. It no longer requires joint approval from the Public Energy Authority and Public Service Commission for such shutdowns, only mandating approval from the latter body.
Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, argued the bill was needed to support the state’s struggling coal industry, reporting the state has lost 18 individual coal-fired units in the past decade and is shipping to about 30 plants when it used to ship to 160.
FirstEnergy representative Sammy Gray expressed reservations with even the watered-down version of the bill for pushing utilities to make potentially uneconomic decisions just to keep up their coal use.