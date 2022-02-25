The Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill earlier this week that could allow existing casinos in West Virginia to operate a satellite location within the same county.
Senate Bill 100, sponsored by Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, establishes a process by which existing casinos could expand their operations. That process would require approval both by county voters in a referendum vote and the state Lottery Commission.
Nelson, then a member of the House of Delegates, introduced a similar bill in 2019. That legislation passed the House, but died in Senate Finance. Last summer, Nelson said he planned to reintroduce the bill this session. He said a satellite casino could help revitalize the Charleston Town Center mall.
“Why not put out an option that would allow for a gambling destination in downtown Charleston?” Nelson said in August interview with the Gazette-Mail. “It would provide an opportunity to put something in the mall.”
Mardi Gras Casino, located in Cross Lanes, would operate any satellite casino location in Kanawha County. The likely spot for a casino within the mall would be the Macy's building, which has remained vacant since the retailer closed up shop in 2019.
The Macy's building is owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority.
“Nobody has contacted us about a casino,” CURA executive director Ron Butlin said last summer. “But a casino would make some sense. It’s not a horrible idea. It’s a big space, right next to the Civic Center.”
The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center underwent a $110 million renovation just before COVID-19 struck. It needs all the nearby attractions it can get, but gambling is a moral issue for some people.
Meanwhile, Town Center continues to limp along, though it is approaching a year of ownership by Augusta, Georgia-based The Hull Group. So far, Hull has improved lighting and carpeting but not much else. It bought the mall for $7.5 million in May of last year.
The initial satellite casino idea arose in 2019, when construction on I-70 near Wheeling cut gamblers off from Wheeling Island and its casino. West Virginia Gambling and Racing Association executive director John Cavacini said Thursday his group did not seek to have the issue revisited.
“We as an industry did not put that bill in, and as an association we did not put that bill in and did not ask Sen. Nelson to put that bill in,” Cavacini said. “This was an issue he had on his own for the Charleston Town Center mall situation.”
As far as business interests go, a satellite casino would either simply bleed business from Mardi Gras or possibly draw visitors from eastern Kanawha County and some of Fayette County, Cavacini said.
“My thinking is that it gets a lot of people from more than 20 miles away,” Cavacini said. “It opens up the other side of the county.”
SB 100 was on first reading in the Senate on Friday. It is scheduled for a second reading Monday and subject to amendments. The bill will be up for full Senate passage on Tuesday.
"I'm for anything that would help Charleston and bring jobs and economic development to Charleston," Nelson said Friday.