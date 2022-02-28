The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee unanimously advanced the governor’s $4.65 billion budget bill Monday afternoon.
Senators did not offer amendments to Senate Bill 250 on Monday, but they passed a committee substitute making slight appropriation adjustments for a number of agencies. Of the $9.3 million in improvements to the budget bill, committee members allocated $2 million the Department of Tourism for brand promotion and $1.2 million in funding for sexual assault intervention to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, thanked Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, for supporting additional resources to state health department employees working in sexual assault intervention.
“That was a nice bump, and it’s needed,” Maroney said. “They do good work.”
Consideration of the budget bill lasted just under 20 minutes on Monday, which included a summary presentation of the budget and senators' improvements from legal counsel. Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, asked if adjustments to the budget had been finalized to include pension costs for the pay raises for state employees. The committee’s counsel said they were still waiting for the Department of Revenue for those final adjustment numbers.
Gov. Jim Justice requested across-the-board 5% pay raises for state employees in his budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The House of Delegates also last Wednesday passed House Bill 4344, a bill giving 15% pay raises to state employees working directly with the foster care system — which also has not been factored into the budget. Delegates passed the legislation last Wednesday in a 99-1 vote, with only Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, voting against.
Maroney, the Senate Health Chairman, has not taken the foster care bill up for consideration. HB 4344 would also have to pass through Senate Finance.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, asked if the funding Justice called for in his recent State of the State address for a veterans nursing home in Beckley was in Justice's proposed budget. Counsel said those funds were not in there. The proposed facility would be located near the state-run Jackie Withrow Hospital in Raleigh County.
“And I am going to tell you this as point blank as I can tell you, these people have given us every single thing we have in life. Absolutely we have got to find the money,” Justice said last month during his delayed address.
A spokesperson for the governor said Monday the governor intends to allocate $3 million for the home in the final adjustment letter sent at the end of the session.
Justice proposed a relatively flat budget, with the biggest appropriation adjustments coming via the state employee pay raises. Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said during budget presentations last month that the state’s budget surplus can largely be attributed to the governor’s fiscal leadership and the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief given to West Virginia throughout the pandemic.
The budget bill is now headed to the full Senate.