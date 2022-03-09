The West Virginia Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources advanced a bill Wednesday that would end the state’s moratorium on the creation of methadone clinics.
Methadone is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. In 2007, the state issued a moratorium on the creation of new clinics offering the medication, and today there are just nine operating statewide.
House Bill 4607 would end that moratorium. Facilities looking to provide methadone services would need to file an application with the state’s Health Care Authority and go through the Certificate of Need process, which is used to determine whether health care services are needed in the area in which a provider is looking to open.
Through the committee process, the bill was combined with House Bill 4660, as the two dealt with the same section of state code. HB 4660 would allow beds lost when an intermediate care facility for people with intellectual disabilities closes to be reallocated to other, similar providers in the area through the Health Care Authority.
Lawmakers on the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday did not have much to say on ending the methadone moratorium.
Dr. Matthew Christiansen, head of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, assisted in crafting the bill. He told lawmakers Wednesday that methadone treatment could be a useful tool in helping the state curtail its addiction crisis. There are still barriers to accessing the treatment, however, as West Virginia Medicaid does not provide coverage for methadone.
The state set a new record for fatal overdoses in 2020, as more than 1,600 residents died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a 62% increase in fatal overdoses per capita compared to 2019 —the second highest per-capita increase in the United States.
Preliminary data from 2021 shows that fatal overdoses in West Virginia may be on the decline.
HB 4607 and HB 4660 previously passed the House of Delegates 61-38 and 94-0, respectively.
On Wednesday, House Bill 4643 — a bill to remove the certificate of need process for birthing centers — was pulled from the Senate Health Committee’s agenda.
Though language in that bill was specific to birthing centers, its title was broad. In the House, lawmakers attempted to pass several amendments that could have completely repealed the certificate of need process. A bill aiming to do just that previously failed in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources.
A separate Senate bill that would have repealed certificate of need in most cases did not pass the body before the final day for legislation to be passed out of its chamber of origin.
Wednesday was the last day HB 4643 could have passed the committee and made it to the Senate floor without lawmakers suspending rules. The regular legislative session ends Saturday.