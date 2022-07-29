Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

So little was the West Virginia Senate’s support for Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan that senators didn’t even take up his bill Friday afternoon.

Instead, senators adopted Senate Resolution 303, which outlines the chamber’s plan to reduce business and inventory and property taxes, and eventually reduce the personal income tax if the state meets certain economic thresholds.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

