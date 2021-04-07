A bill that would have required state and local law officers to refuse to assist federal authorities in enforcing federal gun laws stricter than state law was dramatically changed in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
House Bill 2694, as amended by the committee, would now prevent federal authorities from commandeering local law officers for federal activities.
In a rare and lengthy explanation of the strike-and-insert amendment, committee Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, said the House version of the bill goes too far, effectively giving state and local authorities the ability to refuse to cooperate with federal counterparts on legal matters going beyond firearms laws.
“It’s a complete anti-cooperation law,” Trump said of the House version. “It’s not about preventing the federal government from taking over our police. It’s about making sure there’s no cooperation between the state and local police and federal authorities.”
Trump cited testimony from a number of law enforcement officers who said the House bill would prevent them from operating joint task forces with federal authorities, such as the Metro Drug Unit in Charleston and Kanawha County, and would effectively defund police units by requiring them to refuse federal funding and resources.
Trump said he objected to language in the House bill that states, “Entangling state and local agencies with federal law enforcement programs diverts already limited resources and blurs the lines of accountability between local, state and federal government,” saying the statement was objectively false.
“I think the cooperation that has existed between state law enforcement and federal law enforcement ... has bolstered limited resources. I think they’ve enhanced the ability of our local law enforcement to deal with the problems they’re facing,” Trump said, specifically citing drug units.
Trump said the idea that federal law enforcement agencies hinder or hurt local and state law enforcement efforts is a false premise.
“If anything, they help us,” he said. “It’s when we ask the Federal Bureau of Investigation to help us find a child that’s been kidnapped.”
Trump said the Senate committee amendment more directly addresses the underlying fears prompting the legislation — the belief that President Joe Biden and a Democrat-controlled Congress might enact strict gun regulations, either through legislation or executive order.
Earlier Wednesday, Kevin Patrick, with the pro-gun West Virginia Citizens Defense League, said there are concerns that restrictions on sales of semi-automatic weapons and limiting capacity of firearm magazines might be pending.
As amended, state and local law officers could refuse to help execute federal search warrants and arrest warrants only if the warrants are limited to seizure or arrest for the lawful possession of firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition.
In the event there are concerns that federal law infringes on Second Amendment rights, instead of requiring state and local officers to refuse to enforce the law, the amended bill directs the state attorney general to pursue legal action to overturn the law.
“That’s how you deal with a law you believe to be unconstitutional,” Trump said. “You challenge it in court.”
He noted that, as introduced, the bill would have made it a crime for state and local officers to cooperate with federal authorities, saying, “To threaten them with criminal convictions for doing their jobs is nothing I could have ever accepted.”
The amended bill also clarifies supremacy of the U.S. Constitution and federal law.
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill on a voice vote, with at least one “no” vote heard.
The bill now goes to the full Senate and, if passed there, would go back to the House to attempt to reconcile differences. The 2021 regular legislative session ends Saturday.
Last week, the lead sponsor of the bill, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, berated members of the Senate Government Organization Committee to pass the bill over objections from law enforcement officers.
“Either you like this bill or you don’t,” he said. “Either you like gun rights or you don’t. Either you’re going to stand with your constituents’ Second Amendment rights, or you’re going to fall in line with the bootlickers in Congress that want to take your 30-round magazines, and want to take your semi-automatic rifles from your citizens.”