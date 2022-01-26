The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee has signed off on giving up state legislators’ power to review environmental regulator-approved changes to site-specific water pollution control permit limits based on revisions to water quality criteria for human health.
The committee on Tuesday approved a provision proposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection that would quicken the public review process for evaluating future adjustments to water toxin levels deemed acceptable.
The rule would remove state lawmaker approval as a requirement for revisions of human health criteria based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 national recommended human health criteria, a move that environmentalists and concerned citizens have decried as a loophole for industry.
Human health ambient water quality criteria represent specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a water body that are not expected to cause adverse effects to human health, according to the EPA’s definition.
Permit limits based on revisions to human health criteria made under the new rule would remain subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review, per the proposed rule’s language.
The proposed rule also incorporates updates to 35 water quality criteria to match the EPA’s 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria — drawing more ire from opponents by increasing allowable concentrations for some pollutants.
The committee rejected a proposed amendment from Sen. Richard Lindsay II, D-Kanawha, a Rule-Making Review Committee member, that would have preserved lawmakers’ place in the review process.
“It’s very important that we have in place in the Legislature our rulemaking responsibility,” Lindsay said. “We give voice to our constituents.”
But Republican members of the GOP-majority Senate Judiciary panel contended that it was sensible for legislators to give up oversight of human health criteria revisions to expedite the permitting process and because they’re not environmental experts.
“This is something we don’t have day-to-day experience with in our daily lives,” said Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, another Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee member, arguing that removing legislator oversight would guard against political pressures influencing environmental decisions.
The proposed rule would strengthen water quality standards for most of the water quality criteria it includes updates for. But it would weaken standards for benzo[k]fluoranthene (a suspected human carcinogen found in coal tar and coal and oil combustion emissions), DDT (a possible human carcinogen and insecticide banned in the U.S. in 1972 whose chemicals persist for a long time in the environment and animal tissues), chrysene (a suspected human carcinogen and kind of hydrocarbon found in coal tar), gamma-Hexachlorocyclohexane (an insecticide whose technical-grade production was banned in 1976) and methyl bromide (a highly toxic fumigant and pesticide).
But DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the proposed rule change before the Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
“Are you satisfied that what we’re considering, if we adopt it and it becomes part of our rules adopted for the state of West Virginia, is sufficient to protect the citizens of this state, the waters of this state?” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump IV, R-Morgan, asked Mandirola.
“I absolutely am, chairman,” Mandirola replied.
Mandirola told the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee prior to its approval of the rule last month that environmental regulators would ensure the same estimated risk level of one additional cancer case per 1 million people from carcinogenic human health criteria if the change is implemented.
But Mandirola acknowledged under questioning from Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, at last month’s Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee meeting that permitted concentration levels would be safer under the rule as it currently exists.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has objected to weakening any water quality standards, arguing that there is no need to weaken water quality standards given current industry compliance and high state cancer rates.
West Virginia had the third-highest cancer mortality rate among all states in 2017, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The proposed rule specifies that bioaccumulation factors may be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as part of the water pollution control permitting process or by petition to the DEP.
Bioaccumulation is the increase of pollutant concentrations in aquatic organisms and was a factor incorporated by the EPA into its 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
The EPA provides recommendations for human health criteria for states to consider when adopting criteria into their water quality standards.
An updated fish consumption rate, body weight and drinking water intake are other factors the EPA considered in its 2015 updates.
The EPA allows states to modify its criteria to reflect site-specific conditions or adopt different criteria based on other scientifically defensible methods, subject to agency review.
Mandirola has noted that if a company thinks the data used to develop bioaccumulation factors in EPA criteria doesn’t apply to a specific waterway, they can present a study to the DEP making a case for a revised permit limit.
The DEP noted in its response to comments made by the Rivers Coalition on the proposed rule last year that case-by-case evaluations made by applicants pursuant to the rule change could apply statewide, not just to specific sites.
But the rule was amended to note that the rule change eliminating legislator review of human health criteria permit limits applies only to site-specific permits.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail welcomed the Senate Judiciary Committee’s advancement of the rule.
“[W]e feel it is appropriate that the legislature maintain its control over statewide human health criteria adoption, while letting the DEP and EPA manage the process of issuing site-specific permits as they do in other environmental programs,” McPhail said in an email Wednesday.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser applauded progress toward adopting EPA-recommended updates to protect public health.
There are still 35 EPA-recommended criteria from the agency’s 2015 updates that the DEP has yet to address and are not included in the proposed rule.
But Rosser said the coalition is still concerned that the bill provides a fast-track for loosening water quality standards on a case-by-case basis in a way that reduces the opportunity for public participation.
“[It’s] a way they could still work around in expedited fashion to weaken standards,” Rosser said.
The DEP based its proposed updates on recommendations from a work group composed of eight department representatives plus three members of the state Environmental Protection Advisory Council — McPhail, Rosser and Larry Harris, an emeritus professor of biochemistry representing the cold-water-fishery conservation group Trout Unlimited.
The rule is part of an environmental rules bundle that the Senate Judiciary panel advanced to the full Senate for consideration.
A House of Delegates version of the rule has not yet advanced in that chamber.