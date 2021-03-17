The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that combs through county and municipal labor ordinances and regulations to make them uniform to state law.
Senate Bill 303 will prevent officials in town, city, and county governments from requiring businesses within their borders to pay more than the state-mandated minimum wage and keeping them from enacting other labor-related ordinances that provide more pay or benefits than defined in state law.
In support of the bill, lawmakers said it would bring uniformity throughout the state, so any business looking to open in the state will know labor regulations, regardless of where the business opens.
Supporting the bill, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said the bill was meant to pre-emptively prevent any cities in West Virginia from increasing the minimum wage from the state minimum wage of $8.75 per hour, leaving that decision up to the state.
“I contend that’s a good thing,” Trump said. “We had testimony during committee that employers want predictability and not variety from locality to locality in this state on what the minimum wage is.
“We’re not going to have a minimum wage in Martinsburg that’s different than the minimum wage in Shepherdstown.”
Trump gave the example of Seattle as a city that raised its minimum wage above the federal and Washington state rates. In 2014, Seattle City Council passed a measure to gradually increase minimum wage for businesses in the city.
As of this year, businesses there are required by the city to pay employees at least $15 per hour.
Speaking against the bill, senators said it was taking away local control from counties and municipalities with the goal of making it cheaper for corporations to operate at the cost of lower pay and fewer benefits for West Virginians.
“It goes against everything this body and Legislature has done over the last 20 years to allow our cities and counties to grow under their own leadership,” said Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha. “Make no mistake, this bill usurps local control.
“Local control is a term of convenience to the extent of transparency so far this session in that it is a conservative virtue that just isn’t in play anymore.”
Lindsay pointed out the bill takes a lot of language from model legislation drafted by the American Legislative Exchange Council, most commonly referred to as ALEC.
The group is a conservative-leaning non-profit organization known for writing model legislation for state lawmakers to use throughout the country.
If it becomes law, the bill would prevent county commissions, municipal governments, or any other entities those governing bodies establish from changing minimum wage and other labor benefits or standards set by the state Legislature for businesses in that city or county.
The bill doesn’t affect employees who work for the city or county.
It also affects county boards of education, particularly in regard to limiting certification requirements they can make of educators and service personnel.
The bill would retroactively void any pre-existing ordinances and regulations that violate the law.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said Tuesday that groups including the Coalition for Tobacco Free West Virginia, the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association, were against the bill. City-county health departments are among the entities that won’t be able to enact ordinances or regulations under the law, which Stollings said potentially could affect smoking bans and other public health issues.
Trump said there was nothing in the bill that addressed smoking or other tobacco regulations.
In addition to preventing local governmental action on minimum wage, the bill also prevents local officials from preventing employers from requesting information from potential employees on job applications.
Other things cities couldn’t force local businesses to do, per SB 303 would be:
- require employers to pay a wage or fringe benefit based on prevailing wage,
- regulate work stoppages or strikes of employers and employees, or the means by which employees can organize,
- require an employer to provide employee paid or unpaid leave time,
- require an employer or employees to participate in education apprenticeship, or training programs that aren’t required by state or federal law,
- regulate hours and scheduling an employer is required to provide for employees,
- regulate standards of care, conduct, or licensing fees for professions regulated, certified, or licensed by the state.
The bill will advance to the House of Delegates for consideration.