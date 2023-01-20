Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured.

 West Virginia Legislative Photography

A bill passed by the state Senate would allow paramedics and other medical staff to carry firearms while working with police.

Staff packing weapons under Senate Bill 83 would be labeled tactical medical professionals, a group that could include emergency medical service personnel, physician assistants, osteopathic physicians, nurses and doctors trained and certified in a nationally recognized tactical medical training program. Medical staff carrying weapons under the law would get qualified immunity, which shields authorities from liability.

