A bill passed by the state Senate would allow paramedics and other medical staff to carry firearms while working with police.
Staff packing weapons under Senate Bill 83 would be labeled tactical medical professionals, a group that could include emergency medical service personnel, physician assistants, osteopathic physicians, nurses and doctors trained and certified in a nationally recognized tactical medical training program. Medical staff carrying weapons under the law would get qualified immunity, which shields authorities from liability.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill Wednesday. It still must pass in the House of Delegates.
Jess Gundy, director of law enforcement professional standards for the West Virginia State Police, said it would make more sense to train police as emergency medical technicians.
Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, the bill’s lead sponsor, asked why it wouldn’t be viable to train both police and medical staff.
The bill would require a state law enforcement committee to create standards and regulations for qualification, training, certification and continuing education. Backers of the bill, including Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier, say the legislation would allow medical staff to protect themselves and police.