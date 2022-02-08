The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday to require county boards of education to broadcast their meetings live online and archive those videos for the public.
Senate Bill 493, which now goes to the House of Delegates, would simultaneously require these school boards to allow in-person attendance and public comments at all meetings.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier and a pastor, proposed an amendment Tuesday that would have made private schools, including religious schools, subject to state open-meetings laws if they accept “any amount of public funding.”
“Very simply, the purpose of this amendment is to ensure the same transparency standards of all schools in West Virginia, thank you,” Baldwin said on the Senate floor. That was all he said in support of his amendment.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, ruled that the proposed change wasn’t germane to the bill, so the amendment wasn’t voted on.
The state’s upcoming nonpublic school vouchers program — if it survives a current court challenge — will provide public money to private schools, including religious schools.
The vouchers program allows families to pay for tuition to these schools or for home-schooling costs using state funding that otherwise would have gone to a county school system or charter school, if their children were enrolled there instead.
But the program, called the Hope Scholarship, didn’t place participating private schools under the open-meetings laws so the public could better see what these schools do with public money.
The Legislature has pushed other education bills this year, such as legislation targeting the ”critical race theory” controversy, that similarly only affect public schools and charter schools while not affecting the soon-to-be publicly funded private schools.
Senators had advanced SB 493 to a final vote Tuesday while still allowing for amendments. Amendments are usually voted on the day before the final vote.
Baldwin was the only senator to offer an amendment. After he introduced it, Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, raised a point of order.
“I just want to question whether this amendment is germane to the bill,” Rucker said. “The substance of Senate Bill 493 relates to the accessibility of county board of education meetings to the public. The senator’s amendment pulls in a code section that is outside the chapter and article, and does not pertain to the accessibility of the county board of education meetings.”
This point of order was followed by a huddle among Blair, Rucker, Baldwin and others at Blair’s podium. Blair then ruled the amendment not germane.