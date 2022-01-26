With little discussion and no opposition, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would create an insurance company intended to keep the state’s mine cleanup funds from slipping further toward insolvency.
Senate Bill 1 sailed through the chamber in a 32-0 vote. But lawmakers have yet to determine where $50 million that the legislation would require to set up the company will come from.
Led in sponsorship by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, SB 1 would create a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company funded by $50 million from Department of Environmental Protection-specified funds.
Blair spoke in support of his bill on the Senate floor prior to its passage Wednesday morning, saying he deviated from his usual approach of not sponsoring legislation with SB 1 because of what he argued was its importance to protect the state from multibillion-dollar mine reclamation liability.
The bill aims to protect the state’s Special Reclamation Fund from further financial strain as the coal industry declines further, resulting in a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
“If we wouldn’t do this, then it’s just a roulette wheel,” Blair said.
A legislative audit report released in June found lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting the state’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
The report concluded the DEP has failed to comply with state and federal law in its reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will keep requiring hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites per federal regulations.
Five companies hold 91% of the state’s coal mining reclamation bonds, according to the report. Indemnity National Insurance Company holds 67% of the total alone at $620 million.
Blair told the Senate Finance Committee prior to its approval of the bill last week that if one company owning a large share of the mine reclamation bond market were to “go belly up,” it could devastate coal production in West Virginia.
“It’d be like an insurance policy for our mining industry,” Blair said on the Senate floor Wednesday, adding that participation would be voluntary for mine operators.
But lawmakers will have to figure out where to get $50 million if the bill is to become law as is.
Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward said at a department budget presentation before the Senate Finance Committee last week that his agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
“I do not have $50 million available to seed it,” Ward said.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan and would be paid back as credits as mine reclamation activities are completed. The bill prohibits drawing from the state’s Special Reclamation Fund to provide seed money for the fund.
The bill’s proponents say it would be similar to medical malpractice and workers’ compensation mutual insurance companies that the state established in the 2000s. Those companies were formed in response to physicians leaving the state and the formerly state-run workers’ compensation program carrying unfunded liabilities of more than $3 billion, respectively.
Blair praised the work of David Rader with both mutual insurance companies. Rader offered to come out of retirement to aid the proposed mining mutual insurance company’s launch, having stepped down as president and CEO of the medical liability insurance company, West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company, at the end of 2011.
Having to cover billions of dollars in mine reclamation liability would be devastating for West Virginia, Blair said.
“It would set us back on the course that we’re trying to set ourselves on, to becoming more than the 49th or 50th state but to being one of the absolute best states there is in the union,” Blair said.
The audit report released in June recommended the DEP adjust bonding rates so that reclamation costs don’t become a “greater financial liability to the state.”
The department noted in a response to the audit’s findings included in the report that only the Legislature has the statutory authority to change bonding rates.
The report observed that unlike other states, West Virginia has a mining reclamation program that doesn’t have statutory limits on the amount of reclamation surety bond coverage a surety company may issue either in individual bonds or in an aggregate amount.
The report recommended the Legislature impose maximum thresholds on the face value of reclamation bonds permitted to be underwritten by a single surety company. Such limits should include both single bond issuances plus the company’s aggregate issuances of reclamation bonds, the report suggested.
Those recommendations have gone unmentioned during the Legislature’s consideration of SB 1.
The Special Reclamation Fund that SB 1 is aimed at protecting is supported mainly by a 27.9-cent tax on every short ton of coal produced in the state.
DEP acting spokesman Terry Fletcher said earlier this month the fund totaled $193,651,139, adding that the total amount is constantly changing.
Environmentalists have condemned the bill as an unwise use of public funds to underwrite the coal industry and an investment risk as the industry declines further.
“It appears to be a shell game to underwrite mining bonds for coal companies that are failing or underperforming and propping them up with taxpayer dollars,” West Virginia Environmental Council president Linda Frame said in an email.
Frame also expressed concern about what impact the program being voluntary would have on participation.
“It’s hard for me to see that as anything other than a way to lose $50 million of West Virginia’s money because given what’s happening with the coal mining industry, anyone who issues those sorts of bonds is going to have to pay out the full value of those bonds,” Sierra Club senior attorney Peter Morgan said. “And that’s going to quickly deplete the $50 million and any additional money the state might put into that.”
The bill now goes before the House of Delegates.