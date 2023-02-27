The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Monday that would change the rules concerning when health care providers must obtain approval for expanding services.
Senate Bill 613, would increase the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million. Health care providers that spend more than $100 million on a capital expenditure or purchase major medical equipment that exceeds $100 million would be required to obtain a certification of need from the West Virginia Health Care Authority.
Certificate of need is a regulatory process in which a health care provider seeking to offer new or expanded services must receive acknowledgement from the Health Care Authority that those services fill an unmet need in the provider's coverage area.
Also under the bill, a private practice with at least seven office locations may acquire one MRI machine, regardless of cost, without applying for a certificate of need. The bill also removes the requirement for a certificate of need for constructing, developing, acquiring or establishing a birthing center.
It also removes the requirement for a certificate of need for hospital services on a hospital campus, as defined as the “physical area immediately adjacent to the hospital’s main buildings, other areas and structures that are not strictly contiguous to the main buildings, but are located within 250 yards of the main buildings.”
Lead sponsor Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, said the change exempting hospital services on hospital campuses is to allow medical centers to compete against each other.
The exemption for MRI machines in private practices is to address a need in the Northern Panhandle for better access to imagining services, especially MRI, Maroney said.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, spoke in support of the bill and thanked Maroney for his work.
“This is something that [also] is very important to the Eastern Panhandle and something we've been working on for many years,” Rucker said. “Is this perfect? No. Is there more we could do regarding [certificate of need]? Absolutely. But this is a great first step, and I consider it a really important bill.”
