The West Virginia Senate passed two bills significantly altering the state’s unemployment system in a contested vote on Tuesday.
Republican lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 3, which would place new requirements on job-seekers, on a party-line vote. Senate Bill 2, which would cut the state’s paid unemployment benefits from 26 to 12 weeks, passed 20-14, with Sens. Amy Grady, R-Mason, Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and David Stover, R-Wyoming, joining all 11 Democrats in voting against.
If the current bill is passed by the House of Delegates and signed into law by the governor, the bills would become effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, teased the coming debate on Monday by stepping down from the podium and delivering a near 30-minute speech supporting the two pieces of legislation, which he referred to as “economic development bills.” The benefits cut bill, specifically, Blair said, would not hurt workers who actually attempt to find reemployment in a state with copious job openings.
“My argument would be, does it make any difference whether [unemployment is] three months or six months? It doesn’t,” Blair said. “The job availabilities, unless there’s a dynamic change in a three-month period, is going to be exactly the same. It’s not going to change.”
Blair dismissed critics of the bills, including the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, which contested that the bills would not drive people into the workforce, especially when the unemployment rate is the lowest it’s ever been.
“This is absolutely the right time to do it,” Blair said.
Senators debated the two bills for nearly two hours during the floor session Tuesday.
Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, is the lead sponsor of both bills. He said unemployed workers can be grouped into “two buckets” — those who are serious about finding reemployment, and those who aren’t that serious about going back to work. Speaking on the requirements bill, Takubo said it creates provisions that ensure all people are following the rules.
“What this bill does is say ‘Listen, we want to help you, we want to help you get back on your feet, we certainly want to support you, but we want you to actually be getting back to the workforce,’” he said.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said Workforce West Virginia, the regulatory agency overseeing the state’s unemployment system, did not report that West Virginians committing unemployment fraud or abuse was a major problem. Workforce administrators testified during committee hearings that advanced computer programming and organized crime were the main culprits of unemployment fraud during the pandemic, said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.
“I don’t see a lot of people gaming the system. The data doesn’t show that either,” Stollings said.
Baldwin said he could not vote for the requirements bill, saying it did not address the “real barriers” to employment that Workforce administrators testified kept people out of the workforce.
“If we’re concerned about getting folks back to work, let’s listen to the facts and let’s respond to the real problem: childcare and transportation,” he said.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the Legislature has been addressing childcare and transportation issues since Republicans took over both chambers in 2015. By removing bureaucratic barriers for businesses to locate to more West Virginia towns in recent years, these concerns are being addressed locally, he said.
Tarr said ultimately the bills will help West Virginia businesses, which pay into the state unemployment fund.
Some Democratic senators spoke about personal situations, saying the bills’ supporters with high-income backgrounds don’t have any idea what it means to stand in an unemployment line. Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, said he’s been in that line a number of times, and these bills don’t address core issues for working families. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said he and his father were both rocked by pink slips in their lifetimes, and these bills are “kicking [people] when they’re hurt the most.”
“This is a race to the bottom. This is not good for West Virginia,” Caputo said.
Caputo said he’d support legislation that directly target the system’s schemers and gamers.
“Go after those bad apples,” he said. “I’m with you, but don’t punish the hardworking West Virginians that need this.”