Senate poised to pass its budget plan Saturday -- with full funding for IDD waivers

With amendments pending, the West Virginia Senate is poised Saturday to pass its version of the 2020-21 state spending plan -- a budget bill that will fully fund Gov. Jim Justice’s request for $108.5 million to eliminate wait lists for in-home and community-based care for people with developmental disabilities.
Justice, in his budget proposal, had increased funding for Intellectual and Developmental Disability waivers by $20 million to erase a backlog of more than 1,000 people.
The Senate’s budget plan (Senate Bill 150) cut that increase in half -- for reasons explained by Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.
“When I put that $10 million cut in, I wanted to start a discussion, and it did,” Blair said of the controversy over the Senate plan. In a statement Thursday, Justice said he will not support a budget that does not eliminate the wait list for IDD waivers.
Blair said Justice’s proposed budget did not leave a penny unencumbered, meaning, for every bill passed that required new funding, “I had to find reductions for that.”
While stating that the Legislature’s first priority is to protect the state’s most vulnerable members, Blair noted the waiver program is expensive, averaging $61,000 per participant, but with individual costs ranging from $40,000 to $140,000 a year.
With the pending amendment, the state’s share of funding would be $108.5 million, which would draw down a three-to-one federal match.
Blair said that, in his day job installing water treatment systems, he has met families who moved to the Eastern Panhandle from other states expressly because of the IDD waivers.
“People actually told me they came to West Virginia because it was more lucrative because they had a special-needs person in their household,” he said, adding that federal law does not permit means testing for the waiver, and that the wait lists do not give priority to longtime state residents over newcomers.
Blair said he is concerned that, with about 80,000 families on IDD wait lists in border states, if West Virginia eliminates its wait list, it could encourage more families to move to the state to obtain IDD services.
“It was never the intent to keep people from receiving services,” he said. “The point is, we have finite resources and I want to make sure they’re stretched to the limit.”
Blair said he wants to see the Legislature set up an interim study committee on IDD waivers. He also called on the governor to set up an office to review the program for possible cases of waste and abuse.
The pending amendment also increases funding for judicial pensions by about $300,000 and increases funding for the Department of Education’s Communities in Schools program for at-risk students from $400,000 to $3.4 million, or $1.5 million less than the amount funded in the House budget measure (House Bill 4021).
The Senate's version of the budget contains general revenue appropriations totaling $4.558 billion -- about $25 million less than the governor’s plan and about $135 million less than the 2019-20 state budget.
A second amendment pending in the Senate would move $2 million into the governor’s civil contingency fund to set up a Public Health Emergency Response Fund to address the potential spread of coronavirus into West Virginia.
“The virus is going to make its way here at some point. We have to be ready for it,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, a physician.
With no vaccine or treatment for the virus, Stollings said, health care providers will have to rely on education, communication and prevention to control its spread.
“This $2 million will help us with our planning statewide, right down to our counties and regions,” he said.
On Thursday, Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, raised concern in the House Finance Committee that neither the House nor Senate versions of the budget bill included any funding to address the coronavirus.