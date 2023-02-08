Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Senate Bill 424

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, presides Wednesday as the Senate unanimously passes its tax cut plan, Senate Bill 424.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate approved a tax-cut plan Wednesday that favors what senators are calling a more fiscally conservative and multi-faceted approach over the governor’s proposed 50% reduction in the personal income tax.

The proposal was announced at a news conference Wednesday morning at the Capitol. Later in the day, the Senate held a special floor session in which they suspended state constitutional rules requiring bills be read on three consecutive days and advanced Senate Bill 424. The bill, which now moves to the House of Delegates, passed by a vote of 33-0, with one senator absent.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

