The West Virginia Senate suspended its rules Tuesday and approved a contentious religious freedoms bill in an after-hours floor session.
The Senate dispensed with rules requiring bills to be read three times on three consecutive days and approved House Bill 3042 by a vote of 30-3 with one senator absent. Sens. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, were the dissenting votes.
The bill would prohibit any state action from burdening a person’s exercise of freedom of religion, unless doing so is essential and is the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling government interest. A person, the definition of which includes incorporated entities under state law, whose freedom of religion has been burdened may use that violation as claim or defense in any judicial or administrative proceeding, including against the state or its political subdivisions, according to the bill.
Supporters of the bill, including Senate Education Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason, said it sets up a judicial test for religious freedom cases.
“It gives all people that have deeply held religious beliefs a fair day in court if the government infringes on those freedoms. It doesn’t guarantee a win in court, but it simply provides a check against unfair government action,” Grady said.
The bill sparked heated remarks during a legislative hearing on Friday before being introduced and read a first time in the House. The bill was read a second time on Saturday and approved by the House on Monday.
Woelfel and Caputo both expressed concern over the Senate’s haste in rushing the bill through in one day.
“This has moved very quickly . . . I’ve got some major concerns with this bill. I do believe it is a license to discriminate,” Caputo said.
The bill would create situations where religion is used as an excuse to infringe upon the civil rights of West Virginians, Caputo said. Opponents of the bill are concerned people could be refused service at businesses, possibly even medical treatment or housing, on the grounds of religious freedom.
The bill could have the worst impact on the LGBTQIA+ community, Woelfel said.
“I suspect this will lead to situations where discrimination occurs against folks who are gay or lesbian and are married. And they will not be rented-to because someone wants to exercise their fundamental right to religion,” Woelfel said.
While supporters say the bill will provide a guide for courts handling religious freedoms cases, Caputo said the legislation could be used to strike down local non-discrimination laws in at least 17 West Virginia municipalities.
“They’re little rural areas, like Sutton, to our biggest cities, like Charleston and Huntington,” Caputo said. “We talk about how we want local government to have local control and make local decisions — until it’s something we don’t like. When it’s something we don’t like, then we know what’s best for our municipalities.”
Caputo said the bill shows how out-of-touch the Legislature is with younger West Virginians.
“You know, I’ve said this so many times, I’ve learned so much from my children, who are 39 and 40, now. And I’m going to have to go home and hear about this — of how a silly bunch of old people are talking about the future of West Virginia and how we think it should look. Not how it is, not how the future wants it to be, but how we think it should look,” Caputo said.
Woelfel was particularly concerned that the bill would prohibit seeking abortions on religious grounds.
According to the text of the bill, nothing in the legislation can be “construed to protect actions or decisions to end the life of any human being, born or unborn.” Woelfel said that language is discriminatory, since Judaism includes the right to abortion among its religious tenets.
“On page one, we protect the people that see the world the way we do, if we’re Christians. On page two, we deny that same freedom to the Jewish faith,” Woelfel said. “That’s not going to hold up. That will declare this bill unconstitutional. A magistrate court would figure that one out.”
Speaking in favor of the bill, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, who is an attorney, said there is legal precedent that shows the bill would not harm local ordinances. Weld said cities in other states include language in their non-discrimination ordinances that create a “compelling governmental interest’’ in protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.
“If someone were to have a case against a city that had a non-discrimination ordinance that included that as a protected class, the compelling governmental interest would have been to include that protected class. Because that exists, this piece of legislation can’t be used to, in my opinion, overturn a city’s non-discrimination ordinance,” Weld said.