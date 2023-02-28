Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate suspended its rules Tuesday and approved a contentious religious freedoms bill in an after-hours floor session.

The Senate dispensed with rules requiring bills to be read three times on three consecutive days and approved House Bill 3042 by a vote of 30-3 with one senator absent. Sens. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, were the dissenting votes.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

