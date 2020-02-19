Senate votes down bill to end greyhound racing subsidies

With all 14 Democrats voting as a bloc, the West Virginia Senate Wednesday voted 23-11 to kill a bill that would have ended greyhound racing purse and breeders’ fund subsidies, and would have freed up about $17 million a year to fund other programs.
“This state is on the wrong side of history on this issue, and it will be proven," Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said after Senate Bill 285 was rejected. "Then, I probably won’t say it, but I could say, I told you so.”
Carmichael, the lead sponsor of the bill, said that, while the $17 million is not built into the Senate’s 2020-21 budget, not having those funds available to appropriate will make it more difficult to fund new programs being advanced this legislative session.
“It deters our ability to fund foster care, dental expansion for Medicaid, a variety of really great programs that West Virginia citizens need and deserve,” he said, referencing bills advancing this session to increase foster care funding by $17 million a year and to expand Medicaid coverage to include dental care.
On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, lent credence to rumors that Senate Democrats might vote as a bloc to oppose the bill, in part, to avoid freeing up funding for issues they oppose, such as the intermediate appeals court bill recently passed by the Senate.
On Wednesday, Carmichael left the president’s podium to give a rare floor speech in support of the greyhound bill, citing not only the potential revenue that would be freed up, but that West Virginia would otherwise be an "outlier" as one of the few remaining states where greyhound racing is still legal and the only state that subsidizes the sport.
Carmichael blamed waning interest in greyhound racing, in part, on humane issues, citing numerous greyhound fatalities and injuries at the state’s two dog tracks.
However, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, argued that figures from anti-greyhound racing groups, such as Grey2K USA, are exaggerated, and said state Racing Commission data show only 69 greyhound fatalities at the tracks in the past five years.
Weld also disputed that greyhound racing as a betting sport is dying.
“To say this is an industry in decline, I think, is a bit of a misnomer,” Weld said, contending the total wagering “handle” on racing at the two tracks has grown from $92 million in 2009 to $124 million last year.
However, Weld failed to point out that virtually all that growth is from simulcasts of races at other racetracks, sportbooks and off-track betting parlors across the country. Host racetracks receive only a small fraction of that revenue, and the state receives none.
Simulcast wagering on races at the two West Virginia tracks has increased as greyhound tracks in other states have closed, Racing Commission Executive Director Joe Moore has said.
Live wagering at the two tracks accounts for only about $13 million a year of the total handle, or about $4 million less than the annual state subsidy, which comes primarily from a 2½ percent tax on racetrack video lottery profits at the two tracks.
Sen. William Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, said elimination of greyhound racing at Wheeling Island Racetrack and Casino would be devastating to a city already hard hit by last fall's closure of the Ohio Valley Medical Center.
“We can’t afford to take another blow like this in the city of Wheeling right now,” he said, adding that the pending voter-mandated closure of greyhound racetracks in Florida could be a boon for racing here.
“There aren’t many industries in this state that we control,” he said. “We’d be fools to let this industry go when there are great opportunities on the horizon.”
Ihlenfeld also downplayed humane concerns, saying he visited a greyhound kennel. “It was very clear those dogs have a life that is pretty darn good,” he said.
Carmichael later disputed the idea that West Virginia should champion a gaming activity that is being banned or is dying in other states.
“The argument that it’s outlawed everywhere else, so we ought to promote it here, is ridiculous,” he said. “It puts us out of step.”
Carmichael said he wasn’t surprised by the bill’s defeat. With all 14 Democrats united against it, opponents Wednesday needed only for the three Northern Panhandle Republicans who had opposed similar legislation in 2017 -- Sens. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel; Mike Maroney, R-Marshall; and Weld -- to vote against it to kill the bill.
However, Carmichael also noted that several senators who had voted to end greyhound subsidies in 2017 -- in a bill that passed the Senate 19-15 but was vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice -- had changed their votes.
In addition to the three Northern Panhandle senators, four Republicans who had voted for the legislation in 2017 were “no” votes Wednesday: Sens. Kenny Mann, R-Monroe; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Randy Smith, R-Tucker; and Chandler Swope, R-Mercer.
Two other Republicans who voted "no" Wednesday, Sens. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and John Pitsenbarger, R-Nicholas, were not in the Senate in 2017.
Meanwhile, three Democrats who were “yes” votes for defunding racing in 2017 -- Sens. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; John Unger, D-Berkeley; and Prezioso -- joined their colleagues in voting against the bill Wednesday.
“It was my determination that it’s better to have the vote,” Carmichael said of putting the bill up for a vote in the face of near-certain defeat. “There’s no shame in fighting for a righteous cause.”