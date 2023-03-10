Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A state senator was escorted out of the Senate chambers Friday for shouting objections as lawmakers rushed to pass bills before the end of the legislative session.

Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, was escorted out of chamber by the Senate sergeant-at-arms for being disruptive shortly after he began shouting protests to the Senate’s decision to suspend constitutional rules, something that body has done several times during this legislative session.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

