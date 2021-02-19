There are multiple bills up for consideration in the West Virginia Legislature aimed at easing black lung coverage for coal miners.
Senate Bill 38, which was referred last week to the Banking and Insurance Committee, would create a state black lung fund.
The bill would entitle claimants who establish exposure to employment-related dust inhalation lasting 15 years or more to monthly payments of $200 and $15 more for each year in addition to the initial 15 years of exposure. The legislation considers 1,000 hours a full work year.
Benefits received under the proposed program could be claimed as a credit against state personal income tax.
Senate Bill 38 would impose an additional severance tax on natural resources and direct the governor and Legislature to cooperate with other coal-producing states to try to recoup a portion of the current federal tax on coal to offset the cost of the black lung benefits.
The bill’s lead sponsor is Sen. Ron D. Stollings, D-Boone, and has several sponsors from both parties. An identical bill from last session, Senate Bill 624, also had bipartisan support before languishing in the Banking and Insurance Committee.
Another Stollings-led bill with a bipartisan group of sponsors referred to the same committee, Senate Bill 41, would expand benefits for employees and dependents for occupational pneumoconiosis, a lung disease usually contracted from years of dust exposure in mining or other industries.
The measure would eliminate a restriction on permanent partial disability award based solely upon a diagnosis of occupational pneumoconiosis without measurable pulmonary impairment, awarding those who fall in that category 20 weeks of benefits at the same rate as those on permanent disability.
Senate Bill 41 would also allow claimants a 25% permanent partial disability award in all cases before the state Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board when there has been an X-ray diagnosis of pulmonary massive fibrosis or complicated pneumoconiosis without impairment.
House Bill 2052, whose lead sponsor is Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, clarifies that the time limitations provided for filing occupational pneumoconiosis claims do not limit the ability of a claimant to get an evaluation from the Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board.
To be compensated for occupational pneumoconiosis, claimants must apply within three years of the last continuous period of 60 days or more during which the employee was exposed to the hazards that led to the lung disease or within three years after a diagnosed impairment due to the disease.
Black lung cases have been on the rise in the region. A 2018 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report, based on X-ray data collected by NIOSH’s Coal Workers Health Surveillance Program from working underground miners from 1970 to 2017, found that prevalence of severe black lung in Central Appalachia was as high (5%) as it’s been since record-keeping began in the early 1970s.